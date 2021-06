BRFS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a $3.50 price target (down previously from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BRF in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.04.