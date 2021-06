Natrona County's Robert Douglas celebrated his birthday on Saturday at the State Track meet with not one, not two but three championships in 4A. He started out the day with a win on the 110 hurdles in 14.93. The next event on the track was the 100-meter dash and Douglas won the gold medal in that event too in 11.34 so he was on a roll. The following event on the track was the 300 hurdles and Douglas made it 3 for 3 with a victory there in 38.49. So he took the podium three times in about an hour's time and you don't see that very often.