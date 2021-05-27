Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadephia’: ‘Mac Finds His Pride’ Broke 1 Rule of the Show, Charlie Day and Rob McElhenney Said

By Fred Topel
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The FX comedy It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has been on fo 14 seasons and counting. In the season 11 episode “The Gang Goes to Hell,” Mac (Rob Mcelhenney) officially came out. The show revisited this theme in season 13 with “Mac Finds his Pride.” Creator/stars Charlie Day and McElhenney said this was an unusual episode for Sunny, and not just because of the LGBTQ themes.

www.cheatsheet.com
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

107K+
Followers
61K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Mcelhenney
Person
Charlie Day
Person
Danny Devito
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fx#Lgbtq#Mac Day#Philadephia#Comedy#Creator#Philadelphia#Genuine Emotion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Society
Related
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Trio Signal Season 15 First Day Back

After months of coverage that ranged from lost dogs, theme weeks, Welsh football clubs being bought, new seasons and series having their runs, and a whole lot of stuff other stuff too numerous to count, we feel like we've distracted you long enough. We can now proudly announce that The Gang is back to work on the record-setting 15th season of FXX and FX on Hulu's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Well, let's tweak that a bit. We're not actually the ones announcing it- Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, and Glenn Howerton did via social media. Also, unfortunately, we are Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito-less so we're playing fast and loose with the phrase "The Gang." But that said, Day, McElhenney, and Howerton have checked in to officially mark the first day back.
TV SeriesCollider

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Season 15 Has Finally Started Filming, Confirms Set Image

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Charlie Day has shared a photo of the first day of shooting the show’s 15th season via his Instagram. The image seems to be a painted version of a now-deleted post by star and creator Rob McElhenney showing him casually posing alongside co-stars Day and Glenn Howerton in a tent, with the photo confirming production is underway for a historical season of television.
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Charlie Day Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has inked actor, screenwriter, producer, comedian and director Charlie Day, Deadline has learned. Day is known for playing Charlie Kelly on the award-winning FXX sitcom It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, the longest-running live-action comedy series in American television history, for which he also executive produces, writes, and serves as a co-creator.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Mythic Quest’ Co-Creator And Actor Rob McElhenney On Building Real Characters And Casting Epic Co-Stars

Rob McElhenney co-created and stars in Mythic Quest—the Apple TV+ comedy series set in the dysfunctional workplace of a fictional gaming company, playing the visionary, if narcissistic, idea man behind the titular online roleplaying game. When he isn’t making hit shows like MQ or It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, McElhenney is busy raising two sons with wife Kaitlin Olson, his Sunny co-star. And he recently took a side job—buying a Welsh soccer club with his pal Ryan Reynolds. FX just announced plans to air a docuseries on McElhenney and Reynolds’s football venture.
TV & VideosThe Guardian

Rob Newman’s Philosophy Show review – a treat for the mind and funny bone

A masked audience is a novelty at his gigs, Rob Newman tells us. A sparsely populated auditorium: not so much. Trust Newman to wring self-mockery from the circumstances of this first show back post-lockdown – a show no more likely than its esoteric predecessors to transfer to the O2. A historical philosophy tour and “an antidote to the stridency of the national conversation”, its gags and solo sketches encompass Yuval Noah Harari and Michael Sandel, the New Testament and ancient Greece. It’s as much free-associating essay as comedy, and a workout not just for the funny bone, but the mind.
Celebritiessamachar-news.com

Here’s how Nick Jonas broke his accident news to wife Priyanka Chopra

American pop star Nick Jonas has shared which brother he chose to break the news of his recent accident to his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Nick, who suffered a cracked rib after the bike accident, chose eldest brother Kevin over Joe to carry out the responsibility, he recalled during an appearance with his brothers on “The Late Late Show With James Corden”.
TV & VideosThe Guardian

Bob Odenkirk

Stream lover Wakefield, The Nevers, No Activity: what's new to Australian streaming in April. Plus new Australian mystery series the Tailings, Netflix’s latest serial killer drama, and a new season of totalitarian horrors from Gilead. The funniest thing Scott Aukerman: ‘Fart is the funniest word – and sound, and smell’
MoviesInside the Magic

Paul Rudd Gushes Over Kathryn Hahn’s “Crazy Witch Cackle”

When WandaVision premiered, no one knew what to expect. The show was the first Marvel content the world had gotten in over a year, it featured characters who (while prominent in the Avengers movies) weren’t entirely well known outside of the fan world, and it wasn’t exactly the type of tone that everyone had become accustomed to when it came to superhero films. But the show did the impossible — it not only garnered critical praise for its storytelling and cast, but it also became one of Disney+’s best series. A lot of that was due to its strong cast, particularly breakout star Kathryn Hahn who starred as nosy neighbor Agnes aka (spoiler alert!) the witch Agatha Harkness.
Celebritiesgranthshala.com

1 of Keanu Reeves’ Co-Stars Outdid Him with a ‘Sexy’ Improvisation

Keanu Reeves has kept his ego in check for such a lovely actor. Of course, the actor has seen his career come back since the mid-2010s, thanks largely to this. john wick Chain. And yet, Reeves is still shocked by how much his fans adore him. However, one of his recent co-stars admitted math question The actor was singled out by another actor in a particularly charming way.
TV ShowsCNET

HBO Max: The 10 best films to watch this week

Thanks to WarnerMedia's simultaneous theatrical and streaming release plan, major 2021 releases are swiftly hitting HBO Max, including Lin Manuel Miranda's musical In the Heights. Last week, another big release arrived in horror The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. But the only thing you really need to know...
TV Seriesasumetech.com

Netflix: Is Lisey’s Story on Netflix?

Lisey’s Story, the horror drama based on the Stephen King novel produced by J.J. Abrams, is a must-watch endeavor. Many subscribers are hoping to find out more in regards to the show’s availability on the streaming service Netflix. The series is based on the Stephen King novel of the same...
Moviesstartattle.com

The Birthday Cake (2021 movie) trailer, release date, Ewan McGregor, Val Kilmer

On the 10th anniversary of his father’s mysterious death, Gio (Shiloh Fernandez) brings a birthday cake prepared by his mother (Lorraine Bracco) to a memorial celebration hosted by his uncle Angelo (Val Kilmer), a Brooklyn mafia boss. Gio’s life begins to change as he pieces together what really happened to his father all those years ago, coming face to face with a kind of violence he has been trying to avoid his whole life. Startattle.com – The Birthday Cake 2021.
Moviesfilm-book.com

INFINITE (2021) Movie Trailer 2: Mark Wahlberg & Chiwetel Ejiofor Have Been Reincarnated and Enemies for Centuries

Paramount+ has released the second and final movie trailer for Infinite (2021). Antoine Fuqua‘s Infinite stars Mark Wahlberg, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Liz Carr, Toby Jones, Dylan O’Brien, Wallis Day, Tom Hughes, Kae Alexander, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Joana Ribeiro, Lili Rich, and Raffiella Chapman. Ian Shorr...