‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadephia’: ‘Mac Finds His Pride’ Broke 1 Rule of the Show, Charlie Day and Rob McElhenney Said

After months of coverage that ranged from lost dogs, theme weeks, Welsh football clubs being bought, new seasons and series having their runs, and a whole lot of stuff other stuff too numerous to count, we feel like we've distracted you long enough. We can now proudly announce that The Gang is back to work on the record-setting 15th season of FXX and FX on Hulu's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Well, let's tweak that a bit. We're not actually the ones announcing it- Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, and Glenn Howerton did via social media. Also, unfortunately, we are Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito-less so we're playing fast and loose with the phrase "The Gang." But that said, Day, McElhenney, and Howerton have checked in to officially mark the first day back.