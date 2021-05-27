Blood of drug users can reveal origin of drug

I vividly remember one of my first encounters with the anguish of opioid addiction. It was more than 20 years ago, and I was a counselor sitting across from a 17-year-old who shared her recent experience of using heroin with a friend in a car parked outside of a bar on a freezing winter night in suburban Chicago. She overdosed, and the “friend” pushed her out of the car onto the frozen ground and drove away in fear of legal consequences. The paramedics arrived to find her unconscious and near death. Miraculously, she awoke the next day in a hospital room fortunate to be alive.