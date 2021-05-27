Cancel
WIC recipients see increase in fruit, vegetable benefits

By Lisa Tindell
Brewton Standard
The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 provides state WIC agencies with the option to temporarily increase cash value benefits (CVBs) to $35 per participant for four consecutive months. CVBs are used by women and children who participate in WIC to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at authorized WIC vendors. Alabama’s WIC Program will implement the CVB increase, effective June 1, 2021, through September 30, 2021.

www.brewtonstandard.com
