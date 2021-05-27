Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Time to refocus on kindness

By News in pursuit of truth
VTDigger
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is an important time in history, a tipping point. The view of adversity and divisiveness is fogging the lens. A refocusing of our attention may change the view so we can see the light in the shadows. The restructuring of our country at this critical time requires a more...

vtdigger.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time#Mental Health#Humanity#Conversation#Basics#Data Driven Research#Kids#The View#Today#Money#History#Country#Field#Tipping Point#Mcguiness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Related
Scott County, KYnews-graphic.com

Remember to stay humble and kind

“If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs…If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster and treat those two impostors just the same…Yours is the Earth and everything that’s in it, and — which is more — you’ll be a Man, my son!” These are some of the words of Rudyard Kipling from his poem “If.” He goes on to add, “If neither foes nor loving friends can hurt you; if all men count with you, but none too much”, this, also, will allow you to claim the Earth and everything that’s in it.
Hamilton County, INreadthereporter.com

Kindness is contagious

Volunteers needed to help serve aging adults in Hamilton County. Shepherd’s Center of Hamilton County is in need of volunteers to allow adults age 55 and over to live independently with dignity in their own homes for as long as safely possible. Studies show that most older adults wish to...
Religionmontecitojournal.net

Not My Kind

It is no accident that the words “kin” and “kind” are related — quite apart from the fact that Hamlet’s first words, “A little more than kin, a little less than kind,” refer to his ambiguous relationship with the man who has murdered his father and taken his place. Even today, there is understood to be a broad commonality, or kinship, among all humans, which makes us essentially one family, and which, in consequence, obliges us to be decent — or may I say kind — to one another.
SocietyFree Lance-Star

LETTER: Kindness of strangers is appreciated

I’d like to thank the young couple who came to my aid outside a local restaurant last week when I fell and lacerated my noggin. They were there in an instant with tissues and baby wipes, waiting with me while friends sought ice, and then retrieving my car so friends could take me to get some medical attention.
Homelessava360.com

THE POWER OF KINDNESS

Have you ever heard that it’s better to give than to receive? Well, we couldn’t agree more. The feeling of doing something nice for someone else, even a stranger, exceeds by far ever getting something yourself. We really believe in spreading kindness and generosity everywhere you go, and we hope we can inspire you to join us and do things with love. Our first story today is about a homeless dog we found who needed a bath, food, and a home. Follow its journey from living on the streets to adoption in a loving home.
Twin Falls, IDTwin Falls Times-News

Letter: A simple act of kindness

A simple act of kindness by one person can restore your faith in everyone. During my walk through a Morning Sun neighborhood recently I fell. I scraped my nose, my right arm, my left knee and worst of all, broke my left wrist leaving a bone protruding. Unable to get up, I waited for somebody to happen by. Not long afterwards a car pulled into a driveway and someone saw me. Zach Davis was returning from work as a physical therapist at Wright Physical Therapy. He helped me get up, took me to his house, offered me water and provided first aid in a calm and caring manner. He offered to take me to the hospital immediately or to my home. He called my husband but not recognizing the phone number he didn’t answer. Zach helped me into his car and took me home repeatedly asking if I was OK.
Mental HealthKankakee Daily Journal

Be kind to your mind

Imagine you break your arm. Ouch. What do you do next?. If you’re like most people, you see a doctor as soon as possible. You probably would not go about your day, week, month or longer pretending your arm was fine. However, when it comes to treating our minds, many...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: Love is kind

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. The great commandment speaks of love, but the virtue that leads to the great, enduring love between couples is simple, genuine kindness. Most couples look for and can “fact check” this virtue during courtship. It is often cited as one of the most important qualities couples look for in a potential partner.
Religionrickhanson.net

Kindness to You is Kindness to Me; Kindness to Me is Kindness to You

Posted at 17:00h in Blog, Just One Thing by Rick Hanson. Kindness to you is kindness to me; kindness to me is kindness to you. I usually describe a practice as something to do: get on your own side, see the being behind the eyes, take in the good, etc. This practice is different: it’s something to recognize. From this recognition, appropriate action will follow. Let me explain.
Pasco, WAyaktrinews.com

Project In Kind aims to spread kindness one sweet treat at a time

PASCO, Wash — A small coffee inspired Dorothy Fanning to make the world a better place, one good deed at a time. Now, she’s bringing that same mentality to the Tri-Cities with her new project aimed at spreading kindness. The retired elementary school teacher was on vacation in the Czech...
Dubois, PACourier-Express

PASSAGES to focus on 'kindness' this month

DuBOIS — PASSAGES Inc. plans to show support for the LBGTQ+ community this month, which is being celebrated as Pride Month. The public is invited to their Facebook Page at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays for "Story Time With Ms. Alaina." This month's theme is “All About Kindness." PASSAGES is a...
Jackson, WIGreater Milwaukee Today

A show of kindness

JACKSON — After an equestrian performance for Jackson Elementary School students, a group of family and friends hopes to bring horses to other schools and organizations to share the sport with youths. On May 27, the students celebrated Western Day as a reward for earning 5,000 JJ tickets. Named after...
Alpena, MIAlpena News

An act of kindness on Memorial Day

After a day of fishing and hiking my wife and I went to Applebees for a burger. I was a Marine in Vietnam and on Memorial Day wore my eagle, globe and anchor cap. I was a bit confused and asked about a Veterans discount for our meal. I was informed that was done but only on Veterans Day and I recalled that was indeed the case.
New York City, NYPosted by
POZ

Sharing My Experience, Strength and Hope

In 2003, I had a terrible cough deep down in my chest. I thought it was bronchitis, so I stopped smoking. I was tested for pneumonia but was told the chest X-ray was negative. I was given antibiotics and sent home. On my 40th birthday, I got up, and my family sang “Happy Birthday” and gave me a cake, and then I went back to bed. A few days later, I was in the hospital, diagnosed with pneumocystis pneumonia (PCP). I was asked if I wanted to take an HIV test. Later, a doctor’s assistant came in to check my vitals and stopped at the door and turned around to say, “By the way, your test came back positive” and then left me all alone! I was devastated!
Books & Literaturethebuzzmagazines.com

A flood of kindness

Local author Ellen Leventhal (pictured, signing books at Brazos Bookstore prior to a virtual book-launch party) released a new children’s book, A Flood of Kindness. The book features Charlotte, a young girl whose home is destroyed by floodwaters. Waves of anger and sadness fill Charlotte even as the floodwaters recede, but when her community comes together, Charlotte learns the healing power of kindness. Ellen was inspired to write this book after experiencing the kindness shown by and to Houstonians after the Memorial Day Flood, Tax Day Flood, and Hurricane Harvey; in each instance, her own home flooded. “I think of it as a sort of love letter to the kids who suffered during the floods here, and I wanted to offer hope and a happy ending.” The goal of the story is to validate kids’ feelings about any loss and help them see that acts of kindness can help both the giver and receiver. Going with the theme of kindness, Ellen has launched a Kindness Challenge for kids. See EllenLeventhal.com.
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Kindness And Truth

In our haftara this week, Yehoshua sends spies into Eretz Yisrael, in spite of the very unfortunate episode of the spies in our parsha. These spies are almost captured in Yericho, but they are rescued by a woman called Rachav. After saving the spies, she reminds them that she could have saved only one of them but she saved them both. Accordingly, she asks them to look out for her and her entire family when Bnei Yisrael come to capture the city. Do us this kindness, she asks, and give me a true sign (Yehoshua 2:12).
Erie County, OHSandusky Register

Locals honored for their kindness

SANDUSKY — Area residents going above and beyond for children in Erie County recently received some recognition for their goodwill and generosity. The Aiding Children’s Excellence Awards recently recognized 21 locals for their continued kindhearted contributions. Often shortened to the “ACE Awards,” Erie County children services and its parent organization,...
Societyguideposts.org

Someone Cares: Adventures in Kindness

My mom always made birthdays special. She died of cancer when I was 32. After that, I dreaded my birthday because she wasn’t here to celebrate with me. As I approached 40, I decided that I wanted to have joyful birthdays again. A friend told me that she’d read about someone who spent their birthday doing random acts of kindness. My mom would have loved that. Why not give it a try? I thought.