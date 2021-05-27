Cancel
Roma target ex-Leicester winger Gray

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Leicester City winger Demarai Gray is a target for new Roma coach Jose Mourinho. Sky Sport Germany journalist Max Bielefeld reports the Serie A side are keen on signing Gray. The 24-year-old only joined Bayer Leverkusen in January, signing an 18-month contract with the Bundesliga club. The ex-England youth...

www.tribalfootball.com
Incoming Roma coach Jose Mourinho is keen on a raid on Newcastle United. Mourinho has big plans to revamp Roma's attack this summer and high on his shopping list is Allan Saint-Maximin, reports Corriere dello Sport. The Frenchman extended his contract with Newcastle to 2026 earlier this season, but has...