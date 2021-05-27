The Race Is On: Q&A with Candidates for Ward V Alderman of Oxford, Mississippi, Preston Taylor and Barney Chadwick

For residents living inside Oxford city limits, municipal election campaigns are now underway. Potential voters must have already registered to vote to participate in the 2021 election for aldermen and mayor of Oxford. Registered voters who cannot be present to cast votes in the June 8, 2021, election are eligible to cast absentee votes. Any registered voter who wishes to cast an absentee ballot must take valid photo identification to the lobby of Oxford’s City Hall, where a voting area is set up.