Prince William Shows Off His Sense Of Humor With Emma Stone

Prince Willian and Princess Kate are currently enjoying a tour of Scotland, and while the rolling green hills and beautiful historic castles are undoubtedly providing a lovely and enjoyable time for the royal couple, a recent video call they shared with actors Emma Thompson and Emma Stone, stars of the upcoming Disney film "Cruella," provided plenty of laughs (via Daily Mail). The couple joined in on the call just before attending a drive-in screening of the movie honoring National Health Service workers in Scotland (via People). William and Kate had arranged for the workers and their families to see the new movie at the Palace of Holyrood two days before the film's national premiere date.