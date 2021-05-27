The Eyeshadow Colors That The Friends Makeup Artist Always Used For Monica's Look

The internet has had a long-standing obsession with '90s style that continues to live on in our obsession with Jil Sander pantsuits and butterfly hair clips. With the world opening back up, there's no wondering why people have taken to re-creating an *iconic* lip look from the '90s to rock as they start to hang out in the world again: the supermodel lip look. You can see everyone from TikTokers and Instagrammers to Kim Kardashian and Beyoncé rocking this '90s lip look made famous by figures like Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, and Angelina Jolie.