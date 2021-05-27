Tarek El Moussa Explains The Biggest Mistakes People Make While Flipping Houses - Exclusive

Heather Rae Young admitted having babies with fiance Tarek El Moussa has definitely been on her mind, during an outing in Los Angeles. Heather Rae Young, 33, is not ready to have a baby with Tarek El Moussa, 39, just yet but she’s looking forward to possibly doing so in the future! The Selling Sunset star revealed she thinks a “little Tarek and Heather would be super cute” when she was asked about her and her fiance’s family plans during an outing in Los Angeles last week. “We never know what’s going to happen in our future, but right now I’m so happy being a bonus mommy… you know, you never know!” she exclaimed to Too Fab.