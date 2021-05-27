Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Heather Morris Opens Up About Lea Michele's Bullying

By Adam England
Posted by 
The List
The List
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Glee" might have finished back in 2015, but in the years since it's certainly been no stranger to headlines. Last year, Samantha Marie Ware, who appeared on the show during the sixth and final season, accused main cast member Lea Michele of bullying, with "traumatic" microaggressions (via People). Michele, who played Rachel Berry in the popular Fox series, was then accused of rudeness by fellow cast member Heather Morris (via People), leading her to apologize (via CNN).

www.thelist.com
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naya Rivera
Person
Heather Morris
Person
Lea Michele
Person
Cory Monteith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Glee#Cnn#The Daily Mail#Us Weekly#Member Cory Monteith#Rudeness#Conversation#Dreams#Everything Iconic#Blame#Headlines#Final Season
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosTVOvermind

Why Glee Stars Were Scared to Speak up About Lea Michele

During its time on the air from 2009 to 2015, Glee was one of the most popular shows on TV. The show found the perfect balance between singing and drama and many of its cast members became household names. From the viewers’ perspective, everything on seemed to be all good between the cast members, but in reality, there was something not so nice bubbling under the surface. In the years since the show’s end, several cast members have spoken out about one of the show’s biggest stars, Lea Michele. Allegedly, Lea was quite the bully behind the scenes and she was the reason for some of her co-stars’ negative experiences on the show.
Theater & DanceCosmopolitan

Dua Lipa opened up about being bullied online for her dancing

Dua Lipa has opened up to fans on Instagram about being bullied online for her early performances saying it "made me want to dance my a**e off, and just really get better, so thank you so much." Taking to her Instagram Stories earlier this week the Grammy award-winner celebrated the...
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Simu Liu opens up about his anger and unhappiness over Kim's Convenience

This week marked the release of the fifth—and unexpectedly final—season of beloved Canadian sitcom Kim’s Convenience, which ended its run prematurely this year after the show’s producers said they didn’t know how to move forward after the departure of creators Ins Choi and Kevin White. Among the many fans mourning its departure, the release of this final dose of the show’s funny and humane treatment of Asian-Canadian life was greeted with a pointed response from series star Simu Liu, who hopped on Facebook to let the world know about the unhappy circumstances under which the show was first filmed, and then concluded.
Celebritiessouthernillinoisnow.com

Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke react to Mischa Barton’s bullying claims about ‘The O.C.’

Actresses Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke are hoping for some clarity after The O.C. co-star Mischa Barton made damning claims about her time on the show. Bilson and Clarke chatted about their experiences on the modern soap opera during their Tuesday installment of their Welcome to the OC, B****es! podcast. The two discussed Barton’s E! interview, where she levied claims of being “bullied” on set and working to the point of exhaustion. Barton’s character, Marissa, was killed off during the season-three finale.
Theater & Danceplanettransgender.com

Zackery Torres opens up about being bullied into dancing like a man.

Ever been told as a child to walk like a man? I used to hear that all the time. Why do you walk like that? What are you, a fa##ot? It wasn’t until was 10 or eleven that I noticed most guys presented themselves differently. Those who walked without swaying their hips didn’t get bullied. So I tried it and lo and behold it created space between me and my antagonists. But I knew it was an empty gesture and not really who I was.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Ben Affleck's Dad Opens Up About Jennifer Lopez And Bennifer Being Back On

Formerly engaged couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been spotted hanging out quite a few times since Lopez's recent breakup with Alex Rodriguez. The supposed rekindled romance has been to the delight of the world that fondly remembers “Bennifer” in the early 2000s. The two have been relatively hush on the matter, but now it seems Affleck’s dad is opening up about the hoopla.
New York City, NYWUSA

'RHONY's Leah McSweeney Fires Back at Heather Thomson, Says Alum Is 'Spinning Lies' About Her Show Exit

Leah McSweeney is getting in the last word when it comes to her unexpected feud with The Real Housewives of New York City alum Heather Thomson. The two women found themselves at odds before ever really meeting, with Leah taking issue with comments Heather made on her podcast about the other women of RHONY before returning to the show in season 13. Leah confronted Heather with those comments (including allegations of drug use and being disingenuous) during a girls' getaway in the Hamptons, leading to an on and off-camera back and forth between the pair. Things came to a head in the last couple of weeks, as Heather embarked on a press tour of sorts to promote her brief return to the show (including with ET).
Moviesgranthshala.com

Emilia Clarke opens up about joining Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’

“I think everyone’s heart and mind are in the right place with this one”. Emilia Clarke has opened up about joining Marvel in a new interview. Read more: What avengers: endgame Instruments for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. talking to comic bookClarke discusses joining Marvel cast covert attack,...
TV & Videoslatestnewspost.com

What RHOSLC Star Heather Gay Really Thinks About Jen Shah’s Legal Scandal – E! Online

Heather echoed similar sentiments during the podcast, sharing, “Everything plays out in real-time.”. “We are in it with her,” she continued. “We are going through it as friends—as people, who for the first time in their lives, are public figures. And for the first time in their lives, not only have to answer to their family and friends, but a worldwide audience.”
Family RelationshipsAOL Corp

Meghan Trainor opens up for the first time about her son's scary birth

Meghan Trainor, who welcomed her son, Riley, in February, with husband Daryl Sabara, is opening up for the first time about her little boy's scary birth. “It was one of those horror stories where he didn’t cry,” Trainor told TODAY Parents. “He didn’t make noise when he came out. I was like, ‘Why isn’t he crying?’ Then they told me he was having breathing issues. It was terrifying.”
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Kyle Richards Opens Up About Hearing About Erika Girardi's Divorce

Bravo Digital’s Megan Segura and Erik J. Mac bring you exclusive interviews from Bravo HQ, featuring Bravolebs plus expert commentary and behind-the-scenes scoop straight from Bravo execs. New episodes are released every Saturday morning, wherever you get your podcasts. The June 9 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills...