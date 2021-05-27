Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Was Bernie Sanders Really A Nightmare To Travel With During His Presidential Campaigns?

By Hope Campbell
Posted by 
The List
The List
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Senator Bernie Sanders had one solid message both times he made a run for the United States presidency, first in 2016 and again in 2020. That message was "income inequality" — a phrase he has used ad nauseam (via YouTube). The senator from Vermont, who considers himself to be a democratic socialist, has also admitted that he is more wealthy than the middle class he championed for as he campaigned for president. Could this wealth have made him a nightmare on his campaign travels?

www.thelist.com
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Vermont State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presidential Campaign#Democrats#Income Inequality#Sanders Campaign#Senator Bernie Sanders#Presidential Politics#Trump Campaign#The New York Post#These New York Post#Detailed Sanders#Campaigns#President Joe Biden#United States#Message#Immigrant Parents#Ad Nauseam#Money#Wealth#Biography#Brooklyn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Travel
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

Biden wants to beat Trump. Twice.

With help from Meridith McGraw, Allie Bice, and Daniel Payne. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. Did someone forward this to you? Subscribe here! Have a tip? Email us at westwingtips@politico.com. As former President DONALD TRUMP continues to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Book claims Trump believed Democrats would replace Biden with Hillary Clinton or Michelle Obama in 2020 election

Former President Trump believed that Democrats would replace then-candidate Joe Biden with former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton or former first lady Michelle Obama as the party’s nominee in 2020, according to a new book by Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender. The forthcoming book, “‘Frankly, We Did Win This Election’:...
POTUSCNN

Attacking Democrats as radical socialists worked in 2020, Democrats admit

(CNN) — A Democratic post-mortem of the 2020 election reveals this troubling reality: Many voters were convinced by Republican attacks that the Democratic Party and its candidates embraced socialism and other radical views. "Campaign public discourse -- in paid media, earned media, and direct voter contact -- and message and...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Juan Williams: Biden should go it alone

Seventeen months — that's all the time that's left. That's how long President Biden can hope to hold Democratic majorities in the House and Senate. Now is the time to start thinking about the November 2022 midterm elections. Now is the time for Biden to show proof that Democrats can...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Political winds shift against Biden

The atmosphere is changing fast for President Biden . Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) opposition to weakening the filibuster has thrown the president’s legislative agenda into flux. The COVID-19 vaccination push has hit serious resistance, meaning Biden could fail to meet a key benchmark for the first time. And the...
POTUSWashington Examiner

Pro-Trump protesters taunt Kamala Harris in Guatemala

Pro-Trump protesters made an unexpected appearance Monday during Vice President Kamala Harris's trip to Guatemala, her first foreign jaunt since taking office in January. Harris is spending Monday and Tuesday examining the root causes of northern migration in Guatemala and Mexico, and the vice president's motorcade passed the group of apparent Trump supporters en route to the first stop of the week, a bilateral meeting with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei.
Congress & Courtsphillytrib.com

Bernie Sanders: What happens next in Congress will determine future of country

What happens in Congress in the next few months will determine the future of our country — and our planet. In this pivotal moment in American history, Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate, working with the White House, have proposed several pieces of legislation which can strengthen working families, protect the planet and save American democracy from right-wing extremism.
Presidential ElectionCNN

Joe Biden doesn't want to meet the press

(CNN) — Joe Biden has been president of the United States for 138 days. And in that time, he has held a total of ONE formal news conference. Asked about that paucity of pressers -- ahem! -- on Sunday by CNN's Brian Stelter, White House press secretary Jen Psaki replied that Biden "takes questions several times a week."