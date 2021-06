The field of medicine can now be diagnosed as "woke." Dr. Howard Bauchner, the editor-in-chief of the Journal of the American Medical Association, will step down at the end of the month. His departure was announced by the American Medical Association, which publishes the journal. It follows the controversy on Tuesday after publicity was brought to a February episode of JAMA's podcast — specifically, the remark by Dr. Edward Livingston: "Personally, I think taking racism out of the conversation will help. Many people like myself are offended by the implication that we are somehow racist."