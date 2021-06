Launched in 2007, the Aeronomy of Ice in the Mesosphere, or AIM, mission is the first detailed exploration of Earth’s unique and elusive clouds that are literally on the “edge of space.” Other space-based and ground-based measurements have probed some aspects of this unusual phenomenon in Earth’s mesosphere (the region just above the stratosphere), but very little is known about how these clouds form over the poles, why they are being seen at lower latitudes than ever before, or why they have been growing brighter and more frequent. Some scientists have suggested that these polar mesospheric clouds may be the direct result of human-induced climate change.