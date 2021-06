In a move that added to an already stacked New Music Friday, Tiësto dropped a surprise remix of Coldplay’s “Higher Power,” adding to his catalog of reworks spanning songs from Selena Gomez, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Halsey, and Miley Cyrus, to name a few. Keen listeners, however, will know that this isn’t Tiësto’s first dance with Coldplay; in 2012, he put a club touch on “Paradise.” Fast forward to 2021, and Tiësto has flexed his re-imaginative finesse on a Coldplay issue again, adding a notable and welcome uptick in energy on his interpretation of the summer anthem, which arrives hot on the heels of ZHU’s fellow remix.