Virus transmission: New animation gives insight to viral spread
How can an influenza virus transfer from animals to humans even though the molecules on which they land at the cell surface are different? To find out, researchers of the University of Twente developed a sensor chip that mimics the cell surface and has an increasing number of binding sites along the way. The virus rolls across the surface until the binding is strong enough. For visualizing and better understanding of the mechanisms involved, the researchers created an animation, together with Dutch veterinary lab Royal GD.phys.org