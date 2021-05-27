Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Virus transmission: New animation gives insight to viral spread

By University of Twente
Phys.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow can an influenza virus transfer from animals to humans even though the molecules on which they land at the cell surface are different? To find out, researchers of the University of Twente developed a sensor chip that mimics the cell surface and has an increasing number of binding sites along the way. The virus rolls across the surface until the binding is strong enough. For visualizing and better understanding of the mechanisms involved, the researchers created an animation, together with Dutch veterinary lab Royal GD.

phys.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influenza Viruses#Transmission#Bird Flu#Wild Animals#The University Of Twente#Dutch#Royal Gd#H5n8#Ut#Molecular Nanofabrication#Acs Nano#Understanding Influenza#Direct Visualization#Surface#Epidemics#Wild Birds#Scientific Work#Binding Sites#Nanotechnologists#Sugars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animation
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Flu
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
Related
Scienceworldcapitaltimes.com

New CRISPR tools help contain mosquito disease transmission

Since the onset of the CRISPR genetic editing revolution, scientists have been working to leverage the technology in the development of gene drives that target pathogen-spreading mosquitoes such as Anopheles and Aedes species, which spread malaria, dengue and other life-threatening diseases. - Advertisement - Much less genetic engineering has been...
SciencePhys.org

New insights on animals in the African past

In order to understand foodways and subsistence strategies of humans in the past, as well as distributions of ancient animal species, it is critical for archaeologists to accurately identify animal taxa in archaeological sites. Many sites across sub-Saharan Africa have fragmented and poorly preserved animal bones, leaving the majority of specimens unidentifiable. Sub-Saharan Africa is also home to the greatest diversity of bovids on Earth, including African buffalo, wildebeest, eland, and duikers, as well as domestic sheep, goat, and cattle. The sheer number of osteologically similar animals in Africa presents a major challenge for identifying animal bones.
PetsPosted by
Ladders

Study uncovers new coronavirus, possible dog-to-human transmission

Duke University is reporting the discovery of a new coronavirus variety, discovered in a child diagnosed with pneumonia back in 2018 in Malaysia. According to the evidence available, it appears this new coronavirus made the jump from a dog to infect the child. Can coronavirus be transmitted from animals to...
Public Healthwmra.org

Vietnam Detects New Highly Transmissible Coronavirus Variant

Vietnam has detected a new coronavirus variant that is highly transmissible and has features of two other strains. "Vietnam has uncovered a new COVID-19 variant combining characteristics of the two existing variants first found in India and the U.K.," Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said, according to Reuters. "That the new one is an Indian variant with mutations that originally belong to the U.K. variant is very dangerous."
Public Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Covid-19: Indoor Events Possible Without Risk of Viral Transmission

Caveats: Same-day testing, comprehensive safety measures required. A randomized study published in Lancet Infectious Diseases suggested ways that people can attend live music and other cultural events without increasing their risk of contracting Covid-19. “To our knowledge, this is the first randomized clinical trial that assesses the risk of COVID-19...
SciencePhys.org

The earliest round-the-world marine research voyages give new insights on climate change

For the first time, scientists have used ocean measurements taken on research voyages almost 150 years ago to learn more about how human activity has impacted climate change. Scientists from the National Oceanography Centre (NOC) and the Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS) have made the first combined study of water density measurements from the British HMS Challenger and Prussian SMS Gazelle round-the-world research expeditions in the 1870s to draw parallels with modern-day measurements. The two ships, which circled the world independently provided new insights into the ecologies and ethnologies of remote and rarely-visited communities and of the biology, geology, physics and chemistry of the oceans.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Analysis on the risk of respiratory virus transmission by air conditioning system operation based on experimental evidence

Environ Sci Pollut Res Int. 2021 May 29. doi: 10.1007/s11356-021-14495-0. Online ahead of print. It is important to know whether SARS-CoV-2 is spread through the air conditioning systems. Taking the central air conditioning system as an example, we analyze the mechanism and potential health risk of respiratory virus transmission in air-conditioned rooms and propose a method to study the risk of virus transmission in central air conditioning systems by investigating the data from medical experiments. The virus carrying capacity and the decay characteristics of indoor pathogen droplets are studied in this research. Additionally, the effects of air temperature and relative humidity on the virus survival in the air or on surfaces are investigated. The removal efficiency of infectious droplet nuclei by using an air conditioning filter was then determined. Thus, the transmission risk during the operation of the centralized air conditioning system is evaluated. The results show that the indoor temperature and humidity are controlled in the range of 20-25 °C and 40-70% by central air conditioning during the epidemic period, which not only benefits the health and comfort of residents, but also weakens the vitality of the virus. The larger the droplet size, the longer the viruses survive. Since the filter efficiency of the air conditioning filter increases with the increase in particle size, increasing the number of air changes of the circulating air volume can accelerate the removal of potential pathogen particles. Therefore, scientific operation of centralized air conditioning systems during the epidemic period has more advantages than disadvantages.
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Vietnam Finds New Virus Variant

HANOI, VIETNAM - Vietnam has discovered a new coronavirus variant that's a hybrid of strains first found in India and the U.K., the Vietnamese health minister said Saturday. Nguyen Thanh Long said scientists examined the genetic makeup of the virus that had infected some recent patients and found the new version of the virus. He said lab tests suggested it might spread more easily than other versions of the virus.
Public HealthBBC

Covid: No detectable spread of virus after Liverpool pilot events

Trial events held in Liverpool to test Covid-19 transmission did not cause any detectable spread of the virus, the city's health chief has said. More than 13,000 people attended two nightclub events, a music festival and a business conference in April and May. Eleven people later tested positive for coronavirus,...
Public HealthThe Guardian

Why is the new Covid variant spreading?

The UK’s fine performance in sequencing Sars-CoV-2 genomes allows Public Health England to publish detailed analyses on the progress of variants and the latest report represents the changing of the guard. The B.1.1.7 lineage, first identified in Kent, had been dominant in the UK, but the B.1.617.2 lineage, first identified in India, comprised 58% of the most recent sequences, up from 44% the week before. There are strong regional differences, with under 10% of cases in Yorkshire and the Humber being the Indian-identified variant, while in north-west England that share is over 60%.
AgriculturePacifica Tribune

U.S. let virus spread, don’t stigmatize people now

A recent letter writer in the Tribune may not be aware that whole countries are vaccine hesitant. Countries from New Zealand to Vietnam controlled the spread from the start and may yet see the same end — another circulating or endemic pathogen that emerged from wet markets — but not before immunocompromised residents are protected. Vaccines are nice to have in the medicine kit but slow, expensive and inefficient in the crisis phase.
ScienceKilgore News Herald

Episode 6: How Do Viruses Spread From Surfaces To People?

In this episode of Inside Infection Control, Dr. Abby talks about how respiratory droplets can make their way to surfaces and then to people – information you need to know so you can use infection control actions to stop it. Comments on this video are allowed in accordance with our...
Restaurantseverythinggp.com

Cannibal Bee-havior Spreads Virus Amongst Colonies

Restaurant Owner Celebrates Birthday Philly-Style with 510-Foot Cheesesteak. A Philadelphia restauranteur rang in his birthday with a Philly-style feast for the ages—a two-block-long cheesesteak!. Rene Kobeitri, the owner of Rim Café, wanted his birthday to be a blowout this year, and he knew exactly who to call to make it...
ScienceWyoming Tribune Eagle

WDH gives advice for avoiding summer diseases spread by insects

CHEYENNE — As the weather around the state beings to warm, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is offering simple advice to help families avoid some potentially serious insect-related diseases associated with the summer months. “Most of us are probably looking forward to enjoying our beautiful state with some time...
HealthBirmingham Star

New insights on microcephaly disease

Washington [US], May 29 (ANI): University of Virginia School of Medicine researchers have shed new light on how our brains develop, revealing that the very last step in cell division is crucial for the brain to reach its proper size and function. The new findings that are published in the...
Public Healthlakeorionreview.com

Stop the spread of the virus

People need to continue to be educated on the facts and dangers of the COVID-19 Virus. We should not minimize what long -term damage the said virus does to the human body. It is also our responsibility to support others in our community who may not have access to truthful medical evidence/information that would help them with their health choices.
Boulder City, NVbouldercityreview.com

Herd immunity will decrease spread of virus

Boulder City is a very unique community — historic, close-knit and family friendly. Boulder City is also home to herds of desert bighorn sheep. For the past year, scientists, medical professionals and, yes, politicians, have discussed herd immunity to decrease the spread of the coronavirus disease that causes COVID-19. Because there was no existing vaccine to ward off the disease, the virus quickly spread.