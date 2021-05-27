newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dayana Sabatin

5 Dating Tips For Finding the Right Person

Posted by 
Dayana Sabatin
Dayana Sabatin
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LnEns_0aDMlK2900
Photo by freestocks.org from Pexels

Life as a single person can be really wholesome. It’s your time to truly be independent, try things you never have before, go for things you otherwise wouldn’t, tan at the beach for 6+ hours because you don’t have someone nagging you to go home.

I loved being single. It was one of the greatest seasons of my life — but dating is fun too. What’s more, fun is dating the right person for you. Too often, we get so excited to fall in love that we go out on multiple dates that end terribly, which make us feel like dating or love simply isn’t in the cards for us.

I felt that after my last relationship ended, I remember thinking it’s fine, I’ll just be the hot auntie who travels all the time and isn’t tied down to anyone — because why let myself get tied down if I’m constantly going to be disappointed?

My friends — and family all grew up in an environment in which you live with your parents, find a husband, move in with your husband, and have babies.

They went from being under their parent’s roof and under their parent’s control to living under their husband’s roof and being under their husband’s control.

They had no freedom, no time to explore, no time to experiment or see what else the world has to offer. They were all in such a rush to get out that instead, they ended up simply going from one cage to another. Now, several of them are in unhappy and failing marriages.

I’ve been dating my partner now for nearly 3 years, and I can confidently say this season of my life — while obviously different from my single life is just as good if not better. With that being said, I wanted to share a few tips for all the singles out there who are ready to step out of their single life and into a relationship.

Don’t look for someone to complete you.

“But I’m not looking for anyone to complete me as a person. Rather I’m looking for someone to enhance me. Advance me. Romance me.” — The Female Hustlers.

What does that mean to you? Read it over again.

A partner isn’t meant to fill any void inside of you; you’re not supposed to show up with an empty cup and expect them to constantly refill it by providing you with endless happiness and catering to all your needs and desires.

A partner is someone who enhances your life; I love that word; enhance.

The dictionary definition for it is; intensify, increase, or further improve the quality, value, or extent of.

This means when you start dating, your partner should be adding to your life. Your life should already be in a good and wholesome place when you meet them.

They’re improving the quality of your life with their presence, their jokes, their thoughts, and their opinions — however, if they weren’t there, you would be okay because you’re more than capable of standing on your own two feet and being happy on your own.

You can’t expect another person to complete you because it sets unrealistic expectations in a relationship. People are complex. I’ve always believed in soulmates, but no two people fit seamlessly, and you can’t rely on someone to be the key to your happiness.

If you look for someone to “complete you,” you’re going to attract people who are also trying to fill the void in their lives, which doesn’t exactly provide a foundation for a healthy relationship.

When I met my partner, I wasn’t looking for him to complete me. My single life taught me that the only person who can truly satisfy me and make me whole is, well, me.

Establish a friendship first — or at least a connection.

When you stop putting so much emphasis on whether or not the person in front of you will make a great partner, parent, sexual partner, emotional support partner, etc, then you can focus on things like:

  • Do we get along?
  • Do we have similar values and morals?
  • Are we on the same wavelength?
  • When we spend time together, does it strain me? Do I feel negative in their presence?

Establishing a friendship helps you figure out if you’ll get along with the person in front of you without having the extra pressure.

Learn to focus your attention on what they’re saying, what their responses are, how they respond to you, are they so quick to respond that you barely ever finish a sentence? Is everything always about them? Do you feel like they provide you with a safe environment to speak freely?

Loosen the focus on your internal thoughts and stay fully present at the moment. It’ll also help take your mind off worries and insecurities and prevent you from wondering what your future kids will look like when you haven’t even been on a second date.

Look out for red flags on the first few dates.

You might be so eager to get into a romantic relationship right now that you’re willing to overlook things you normally wouldn’t.

For instance, one of my closest friends is on the hunt for a boyfriend. Despite her best efforts and my best efforts to tell her to focus on herself, she seems to constantly go for guys who aren’t serious or have personal issues.

Red-flag behaviors will indicate that a relationship isn’t going to lead to healthy, lasting love. You have to trust your instincts and pay close attention to how the other person makes you feel despite how you might feel in the present moment.

You might feel good when they finally take you out on a date and call you beautiful after multiple drinks, but you’re going to feel insecure and undervalued when they drop you off and don’t respond to your messages for over a week.

Look for someone who manages their emotions well.

If you gave the person you’re with honest and constructive criticism, how would they react?

Are they the type of person to lash out at you and start pointing out your flaws? Threaten to leave you for insulting them?

I was around 17 when I dated someone extremely manipulative and emotionally abusive, I don’t recall the context of our conversation, but it had to do with how negative he was about everything — which he was.

He was outraged, furious, angry, yelling, and unable to take what I had to say into consideration. It wasn’t that I hurt his feelings — I didn’t; it was purely the fact that he couldn’t handle his emotions when someone tried to correct him or give him advice on something.

Look for the person who will appreciate your constructive criticism (and make sure it’s actually constructive, don’t call your partner names or put them down) even if it’s hard for them to accept it.

Everybody has flaws, and sometimes we don’t even realize we have them. If you want to improve and advance as an individual and as a couple, getting feedback is something that can be extremely beneficial but not if you’re unable to control your emotions.

Is the person you’re interested in willing to have an intimate conversation with you over what’s bothering you without lashing out or causing unnecessary drama?

Are they confident enough in themselves to hear what you have to say without accusing you of being disrespectful? Are they open-minded?

Be bold and communicate what you’re looking for.

There’s nothing wrong with dating apps or meeting your partner in an unfashionable way. I met my partner on Instagram.

It’s 100% doable and a great way to get yourself out there, especially if you’re busy or new to a city. However, the problem is that a lot of people don’t use dating apps effectively.

If you’re struggling with people who are confusing you, flaking on you or “ghosting” you, then maybe it’s not even them — maybe it’s you.

Dating apps are good for one thing, and that’s meeting people. After that, it’s your responsibility to be bold and communicate what you want and what you’re looking for.

This isn’t easy; in fact, this will probably scare a lot of people away, but that’s not a bad thing because the people who freak out and dip out on you are the flakes and the people who you’re so sick and tired of going on dates with because they all turn out the same anyway.

It’s best to weed them immediately and not play their games.

When I was a waitress, I worked with a single mom who was looking for a serious relationship, and yet every guy she went out with she hid the fact that she was a mom and looking for a serious relationship. Her bio read something along the lines of, looking for a fun time.

So, of course, every person she went out with only had one thing in mind, and yet she wondered why on earth she couldn’t meet a guy who was willing to romance her and have a long relationship.

If you’re bold enough to tell someone exactly what you’re looking for and it scares them off, then it’s okay. You just did yourself a huge favor.

If sharing your true intentions scares someone off, then they probably don’t want the same things as you. Choose to see it as a blessing when someone eliminates themselves for you.

All you need to do is to be bold about your intentions and not be ashamed to admit what you want.

If there’s one thing you take away from this, I hope it’s that the best way to find love is to be the best, most authentic, and wholesome version of yourself.

This will help you attract people into your life who connect with you on your own level, as well as help you weed out the ones who don’t have a place in your life.

Dayana Sabatin

Dayana Sabatin

Santa Monica, CA
261
Followers
123
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Freelance writer sharing thoughts on self-improvement, productivity, and success.

 https://dsabatin.medium.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dating Tips#Marriages#Single Person#Single Mom#Romantic Love#Friendship Advice#Fun Things#Family Fun#Pexels Life#Dating Apps#Mind#Time#Sexual Partner#Personal Issues#Dates#Red Flag Behaviors#Emotional Support Partner#Multiple Drinks#Babies#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Instagram
Related
Relationship Adviceseattlepi.com

Tips on Getting More Replies on Your Dating Profile

You might not be happy with how many replies you are getting on your dating profile. Alternatively, you are getting responses, but not from the type of person you were hoping to meet. Many people give up on dating sites when they do not get the results they sought. However,...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Dayana Sabatin

5 Lessons I Learned After Moving In With My Partner 1 Month Into Dating

I never thought I would be someone who moves in with her partner without first getting married. I wasn’t raised that way, it never appealed to me, and I had personal reasons as to why I didn’t want to do it. Other things came to mind too when I thought about it, for instance: What if they’re not as clean as I am? What if they can’t handle me on a daily basis? What if I can’t handle them on a daily basis?
Relationship Advicethedoctorstv.com

Dating Expert Shares Tips to Find Love after Lockdown

Has the pandemic changed how you date and what is important for you in a potential partner? The Doctors welcome dating expert Devyn Simone to share her tips for people getting back out into the dating world. Devyn says the pandemic has caused people to place more value on partnership...
Lifestyleheidipowell.net

3 Tips for Becoming the Person You Want to Be

“Someone once told me the definition of hell: The last day you have on earth, the person you became will meet the person you could have become.”. I posted that quote on Instagram recently, and it’s been really taking up space in my brain, enough so that I want to talk about it even more because I think the message is that powerful.
Relationship AdviceThe Guardian

During lockdown, some people barely kept in touch. How do I re-evaluate my friendships?

During lockdown, a couple of people who’d say they’re good friends have barely kept in touch. Both live a few minutes from me and know I live alone. I’ve always made time for them over the years; one has a grown-up family, the other is single. I’ve gone weeks sometimes without even a text message, I’m the one who initiates phone chats (rare), and seem to be the one largely initiating a walk/coffee outside (also rare). One only contacted me recently to ask a favour. I probably need to reassess who I spend time with in future; can you offer me any help to re-evaluate my friendships?
Cell Phonestheeverygirl.com

Swipe Right: 10 Green Flags to Look Out For On A Dating App

As a serial dater, when prompted with what to look out for on a dating app, coming up with red flags is a piece of a cake. Coming up with what makes a profile great isn’t as easy, but it’s obviously all that makes you excited to meet someone. In an effort to give you the best dating app profile advice around, I did some swiping to figure out what makes a good bio, how to initiate conversation, and what inspires me to get to know someone. Consider these the dating app green flags you need to know:
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Fatherly

Fewer Ultimatums, More Boundaries: What Tough Love Looks Like in a Marriage

“Give ‘em some tough love.” It’s an often-repeated saying in relationships, both with kids and adults. Let’s say your kid is acting out. It’s common, as a parent, to use a bit of tough love to teach your child a lesson — for example, warning them that you’ll take away that night’s screen time if they continue throwing peas at the dinner table. But similar strategies of course shouldn’t be used when dealing with other adults — including your spouse.
Apparelthekatynews.com

How To Find The Right Hat Size

Have you been considering a hat shopping spree? Well, that’s obvious as hats have been a consistent symbol of classic fashion for long. No matter the outfit, hats can uplift your look in no time! Although there are numerous options to choose from, fitting is the most important factor that decides what suits you best. Do sizing charts confuse you a lot? It’s time you scroll through to get an insight into measurements because nothing […]
Petscattime.com

8 Great Dating Tips For Cat Lovers Looking For Romance

It’s love at first click. You have found your match, or at least your online dating website says you have; you email each other back and forth and have a couple of stellar phone conversations. Then you meet, and the spark continues. Your first date is a smashing success. You...
Relationship AdviceThought Catalog

10 Ways To Deal With Anxiety Around Your Wedding Planning

If you’re reading this, there’s a chance that at some point, your wedding planning turned overwhelming. One moment, you were all excited and ready to plan your dream wedding, and the next, you’re wondering if you should just call things off. Take a pause before you do and understand that you are not alone. All the juggling of tasks and coordination you’re doing is enough to turn anyone into a nervous wreck. Breathe… Things can and WILL get better.
Relationship AdviceBoston Globe

What kind of numbers game is dating?

We’re looking for letters! Send your relationship question to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Q. I wrote to you sometime ago and you published my letter and I got some great feedback … so I thought: Let’s try again. I’ve been divorced almost two years and have been on...
Relationship Adviceverywellmind.com

Tips for Dating an Extrovert

If you're an introvert, you might find that you're attracted to extroverts. Maybe you love joining them on adventures and being a part of their inner circle because they make everything seem exciting and their energy motivates you to be more expressive and conversational. But dating an extrovert (as an...
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Are You Bad At Dating, Or Are You Insecurely Attached?

People have a range of attachment styles derived from their caregivers, and have different needs for closeness and independence. Insecure attachment styles can impact on adult intimate relationships and have an impact on how one approaches dating. It is important to understand one's attachment style and think about how to...
Internetpsiloveyou.xyz

Stop Online Dating and Start Dating Online

The best online dating site isn’t what you think. Online dating, am I right? Oh my God, I’m as sick of and over it as you are. How did so many of my friends meet their spouses in this hellscape? I think Dr. Peter Venkman in Ghostbusters sums up the dilemma nicely:
Posted by
Dayana Sabatin

5 Common Relationship Mistakes You Should Know About

My goal this year was to put my focus on improving all aspects of my life. Especially my relationships with friends and my partner. I’m the type of person who does get comfortable in relationships, but the moment I notice it, I snap out of it and immediately want to address the issues.
Relationship Advicekidsinthehouse.com

How Single Parents Can Get Back Into The Dating Scene

Putting yourself out there and getting back into the dating scene may be a daunting experience. Depending on how long you've been single or not looking to get into any relationships, you may find it slightly challenging to get back into the dating scene. Amongst the numerous types of people who may be looking for ways to get back into the dating scene are single parents.