Starting Thursday, May 13 everyone in Oregon ages 12 and up is eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. “The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, after a thorough review of the evidence from the clinical trial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for those 12-15 years of age, concludes the vaccine is safe and effective in this age group and supports its use,” a statement from the group, made up of medical professionals in four states, read.