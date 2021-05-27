Cancel
Family Relationships

Why being fair isn't always so simple in family business

By James Lea
Triangle Business Journal
 17 days ago
A basic premise of family-business management is those responsible for running the company should have the authority to do the job. But when ownership is divided among members of later generations, the authority can be diluted.

Raleigh, NC
The Triangle Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

#Family Business#Business Management#Ownership#Company
