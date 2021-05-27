Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Giant tortoise considered extinct found in Galapagos Islands

By John Bowden
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yl1v6_0aDMkg9O00
© (DC_Colombia/iStock)

The head of Ecuador's Ministry of the Environment and Water confirmed the discovery of a lone living member of a species of giant tortoise thought to have been driven extinct more than 100 years ago.

Gustavo Manrique wrote on Twitter that "hope is intact" for the species Chelonoidis phantasticus after scientists confirmed that a living female tortoise discovered two years ago was in fact a member of the long-lost species.

The tortoise, more commonly known as the Fernandina Island Galápagos tortoise, now lives in a wildlife conservation center as researchers scour the island chain's third-largest island, Fernandina Island, for a male member of the species to serve as a potential mate. Nicknamed "Fern" by researchers, her discovery was first announced on Twitter by researchers in February of 2019.

The Galapagos National Park said in a statement to CNN that the confirmation of the tortoise's genetic identity was made by researchers at Yale University.

"Yale University revealed the results of genetic studies and the respective DNA comparison that was made with a specimen extracted in 1906," a park official said.

View All 9 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

226K+
Followers
22K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gal Pagos Islands#Galapagos Islands#Un#Ecuador#Se Cre A#Su Existencia#Hembra Adulta Rrb#Que Se Cre A#Cnn#Yale University#Giant Tortoise#Scientists#Genetic Studies#Fernandina Island#La Isla Fernandina#Environment#February#Tortuga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
News Break
United Nations
Related
AnimalsInhabitat.com

Leatherback sea turtles are disappearing from the West Coast

The number of western Pacific leatherback sea turtles in the foraging population on the coast of California has decreased by 80% in the past 30 years. This unique type of sea turtle dates back to the days of dinosaurs. The species was first documented on the beaches of California 40 years ago, when scientists noticed that these sea turtles, known to live in Central and South America, were among those washing ashore.
Earth Sciencescitechdaily.com

Microplastics Found in Europe’s Largest Ice Cap – In a Remote and Pristine Area of Vatnajökull Glacier

In a recent article in Sustainability, scientists from Reykjavik University (RU), the University of Gothenburg, and the Icelandic Meteorological Office describe their finding of microplastic in a remote and pristine area of Vatnajokull glacier in Iceland, Europe’s largest ice cap. Microplastics may affect the melting and rheological behavior of glaciers, thus influencing the future meltwater contribution to the oceans and rising sea levels.
AnimalsGizmodo

Giant River Otter Believed to Be Extinct Has Been Spotted in Argentina

Otters are some of the cutest and most fun animals on Earth. It’s always a joy to see them in the wild. That was doubly so for the conservationists at Fundación Rewilding who recently spotted a wild giant river otter swimming in the Bermejo River in Impenetrable National Park, located in the Chaco province of northeast Argentina.
ScienceThe Hill

New species of dinosaur found in Australia

A new dinosaur was reportedly unearthed in Queensland, Australia. The dinosaur might have been a member of the sauropod family: "a large plant-eating dinosaur” with a long neck, small head, and stubby legs . The dinosaur was discovered in a site first located in 2018. It could take three to...
SciencePosted by
TravelNoire

Famous Darwin's Arch Of Galapagos Islands Collapses

The Galapagos Islands’ Darwin’s Arch has collapsed into the Pacific Ocean. According to Smithsonian Magazine, the natural rock arch, which stood at a height of 141 feet, has now become two pillars, which have already been dubbed “The Pillars of Evolution” or “Darwin’s Pillars.”. The iconic arch was found less...
Sciencedallassun.com

Rare fossil of extinct aquatic reptile found in southern Israel

A rare fossil of an extinct aquatic reptile, which dates back to about 70 million years ago, has been discovered in southern Israel. The fossil was discovered by hikers in Havarim Stream in the southern Negev Desert, unearthed following a flood. It was then investigated by DSASC geologists Yaron Finzi...
AnimalsGood News Network

‘Huge Surprise’ as Giant River Otter Thought to be Extinct Pops Up in River in Argentina

Recently in Argentina, a giant river otter popped out of the water right next to the canoe containing, of all people, the director of conservation at Rewilding Argentina. A good omen, one would think, as not only had the charismatic Pteronura brasiliensis not been seen in Argentina since the 1980s, but the river upon which Sebastián Di Martino was floating sat within a park his organization helped create.
Animalsvoticle.com

The Galapagos Finches

They are compact and adorable, for certain, however they ordinarily don’t leave us dumbfounded at first sight. Everyone will be able to observe a minimum of one, if not various Galapagos finches on their nature vacation, in particular Santa Cruz island exactly where they prefer to hop about on dinner tables, seeking leftovers.
WildlifePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Scientist Finds First Complete Egg of Extinct Dwarf Emu in Sand Dune

From left to right: A mainland emu egg, Tasmanian emu egg, Kangaroo Island emu egg and King Island emu egg. Julian Hume and Christian Robertson, Biology Letters. Thanks to a researcher from U.K.'s Natural History Museum and a King Island historian, a strikingly large egg of a dwarf emu, which is a short and stocky bird that went extinct about 200 years ago, has been unearthed in "rare" and "unique" discovery from a sand dune on King Island, located between Australia and Tasmania.
Lifestylecruiseandferry.net

Exploring the Galapagos Islands with Metropolitan Touring

Founded in 1953, Metropolitan Touring excels in delivering unique explorations of Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands. While the company may be a relatively small player in the global cruise industry, thousands of satisfied guests can attest to the company’s first-class pedigree. “Our long experience in the Galapagos has enabled us...
Astronomypasadenanow.com

Caltech: Giant Planets Found in the Stellar Suburbs

In the neighborhood that makes up our solar system, the giant planets—Jupiter and Saturn—reside in the chilly outer regions, while smaller planets tend to orbit closer to the sun. Our planet Earth lives in an intermediate tropical zone well-suited to life. Planet hunters have long wondered: Is this same type of planetary configuration common around other stars throughout our galaxy or are we unique?
Public Healthadventuretravelnews.com

Galapagos Islands 18+ Population 100% Vaccinated

Metropolitan Touring Joins Group of Travel Operators to Support the Vaccination Campaign in the Galapagos Islands –and Sees Encouraging Results. COVID-19 vaccinations are key to reactivating tourism around the world – especially in remote destinations like the Galapagos Islands. With travel to the archipelago that inspired Charles Darwin in the balance, Metropolitan Touring joins eight other travel companies to support the government of Ecuador’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the islands.
Wildlifehitnewsindustry.com

What Is The “Four-Legged Fossil Fish” Found In The Indian Ocean?

The coelacanth species is a rare fish species that was believed to have gone extinct along with dinosaurs millions of years ago. But recently the rare fish species were found alive in the Indian Ocean. A report was submitted from Mongabay; which is a US-based non-profit conservation and environmental science news platform stating that the rare coelacanth species (Latimeria chalumnae) were found alive. The rare species was found in the West Indian Ocean off the coast of Madagascar by a group of South African shark hunters.
WildlifePosted by
LiveScience

Madagascar may be a secret stronghold for 'living fossil' fish

Madagascar may be a secret stronghold for coelacanths, the "living fossil" fish that were considered extinct until a fisherman caught one in 1938. That incredible first specimen hailed from the coast of South Africa, but coelacanths of the same species — Latimeria chalumnae — have since turned up off Tanzania, the Comoros (a group of islands off the eastern coast of Africa) and Madagascar. Now, a new review of the Madagascar fishery bycatch, or accidental catch, reveals that at least 34 confirmed specimens have been caught and that many more likely have been pulled up that never reached the attention of biologists or conservationists. Though the overall population numbers remain a mystery, the authors of the new study suspect that Madagascar may be an important habitat for coelacanths and that it may even be their ancestral home.
AfricaSmithonian

Madagascar May Be Stronghold for Ancient Fish With 420-Million-Year History

In the 1980s, when demand in Asia for shark fins increased, fishermen in southwestern Madagascar began to cast mesh gillnets in deeper waters. However, instead of just sharks, the retrieved walls of netting brought up various Indian Ocean coelacanths. Unintentionally, the fisherman had discovered a previously unknown population of a fish that can be traced back 420 million years. Now, in a March study published in the South African Journal of Science, researchers write that Madagascar may be an epicenter for the critically endangered fish and a source for other populations, reports Tony Carnie for Mongabay.