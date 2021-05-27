Paso Robles High School Athletes of the Week

Mackenzie Ruppe

Paso Robles Swimming

Bearcat: Mackenzie Ruppe

Sport: Swim Team

Year: Freshman

Coach’s comment: The Bearcat Girl’s swim athlete of the week is Mackenzie Ruppe. As a freshman at her first league championship on Thursday, she set two new school records! As the breaststroke leg in the 200 Medley Relay (1:53.09) from 2019. Individually she broke the 100 Breastroke record (1:09.38) from 1996! An amazing day in Arroyo Grande for an outstanding freshman. – Coach Michael Sauret

Paso Robles Swimming

Bearcat: Justin Haggmark

Sport: Swim Team

Year: Sophomore

Coach’s comment: Justin has done an exceptional job this swim season. He broke the 5-minute barrier in the 500 freestyle at the CCAA League meet and secured a second-place finish in that event. He also finished 6th in the 200 Freestyle. Justin is the only Paso boy to have earned a CIF automatic qualifying time for the 2020-2021 school year. – Coach Collin Moore

Paso Robles Diving

Bearcat: Divers Sage Adams and Ashlynn Bean

Sport: Diving

Year: Sophomore

Coach’s comment: I nominate Sage and Ashlynn as a duo for Athletes of the Week. Their friendship and commitment to each other made this year a positive experience for everyone. They have been there for each other over the past year and a half. In times of celebration and in times of frustration. Sage and Ashlynn supported each other, challenged one another, and encouraged each other to be better divers and better people. Their commitment together led to an amazing improvement in each of their season’s performances. Their friendship is inspiring to their teammates and others around them. They see their positive interaction and their determination to reach their goals together. – Coach Donna McRoy

All coaches at Paso Robles High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, showing improvement at practices, or bringing a great attitude to the team. See more athletes of the week here.

Thank you to our sponsors of athletes of the week:

Placer Title Company is the expert you need and the partner you can trust for real estate title and escrow services anywhere in California. When selling, buying, or refinancing please request Placer Title Company. 722 10th St, Paso Robles, CA 93446, placertitle.com, (805) 226-4281.

KD Capital Mortgage Corp. is committed to helping you find the right mortgage product for your needs. They understand that every borrower’s situation is different, and make the process of securing a mortgage simple and straightforward and will be with you every step of the way. As a broker, they are not limited to just one bank and get to shop multiple investors for the best rate, terms, and service. 1305 Vine St. Paso Robles, CA 93446, www.kdcapmtg.com, (805) 550-8632.

Brezden Pest Control has been proudly providing SLO county with professional pest control services for four decades. If you’re tired of sharing your space with pests, they can help. They are homeowners, too – so they know exactly how satisfying it can be to have a pest-free home. 77 Marquita Ave, Paso Robles, CA 93446, brezdenpest.com, (805) 544-9446.

Paso Robles Heating & Air is locally owned and operated and has been meeting the comfort needs of the community for years. They bring trusted solutions by installing and maintaining high-quality, high-efficiency heating & air conditioning systems that deliver years of dependable service. Ask about the benefits you can receive by being a member of their Fan Club! 1142 Railroad St.,

Paso Robles, CA 93446, www.pasoroblesheating.com, (805) 238-7553.

Team Zoe at CrossCountry Mortgage is ready to assist with all your real estate financing needs. They are award-winning local mortgage experts who take the time to sit down with clients and provide personalized advice, caring attention to detail, and a level of service that every homebuyer and homeowner deserves. 1101 Riverside Ave., Suite B & C, Paso Robles, CA 93446, www.teamzoeloans.com, (805) 400-8585.

Paso Robles Waste and Recycle, Country Waste and Recycle, and Paso Robles Roll-Off and Recycle provide residential and commercial trash and recycling services. They strive to exceed customers’ expectations and provide the best possible solution to disposing of waste and recyclables. 2951 Wallace Dr, Paso Robles CA 93446, www.prwaste.com, (805) 238-2381.

Courtney Morrow State Farm Agency provides insurance and financial services throughout the state of California, as well as Nevada, Arizona, and Oregon. Her team of licensed agents can help you with everything from auto and home insurance to life and health insurance. If you need coverage for your farm or ranch, Courtney’s team is one of the top producing State Farm agencies for farm and ranch insurance in California. 73 S Main St, Templeton, CA 93465, www.courtneymorrow.com, (805) 434-5933.

Glenn’s Repair and Rental is your local rental equipment headquarters and power equipment dealer for Honda generators, lawnmowers, trimmers and more. Locally owned and operated for over 50 years, they’re at your service for all your lawn, garden and construction needs. 5025 El Camino Real, Atascadero, www.glennsrepair.com, (805) 466-2218.