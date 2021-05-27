Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tompkins County, NY

Breaking Barriers: Women’s Lives & Livelihoods

lifeinthefingerlakes.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe History Center in Tompkins County (THC) is excited to announce its new exhibit “Breaking Barriers: Women’s Lives & Livelihoods” will open July 2nd 2021. This exhibit has multiple components: a temporary (July 2021-February 2022) physical display of six interactive exhibits at The History Center Exhibit Hall on the Ithaca Commons, selected virtual exhibits available at thehistorycenter.net/virtual-exhibits, and public access to selected interviews from the Women’s Voices in Tompkins County: Oral History Collection. The physical and virtual exhibits will open to the public on Friday, July 2nd following two weeks of closure in the museum (June 13th-31st) for the installation of the new displays. Due to COVID-19 we are limiting the number of visitors in the museum and encourage guests to make reservations in advance at thehistorycenter.net/schedule.

www.lifeinthefingerlakes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ithaca, NY
County
Tompkins County, NY
Ithaca, NY
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women Entrepreneurs#Social Clubs#Empowering Women#Working Women#Social Entrepreneurs#The History Center#The Ithaca Commons#The Women S Voices#Haudenosaunee Influence#Historyforge#Serial Style#Wharton Studio Museum#Woman Suffrage Movement#The Second Knob#Hopshire Farm Brewery#Hound Mare#Women Changemakers#Community Legacies#People#Innovators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
MuseumsWNYT

NY State Museum, Library, reopen after year-long closure

ALBANY - After being closed to the public for more than a year, the New York State Museum, Library, and Archives are welcoming visitors again. About two-dozen families were lined up outside Monday, excited and ready to visit the exhibits. Behind the scenes, staff members have been busy all year,...
Ithaca, NYNewsChannel 36

Cornell students and a local organization come together to launch literacy initiative

Ithaca, NY (WENY) -- The Ithaca community came together to recognize the importance of child literacy and how a book can affect a student. A press conference and community read-aloud were held right outside of the Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC). During the press conference, several people spoke on the background behind a new initiative and the message the read-aloud will send to the next generation.
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Locals react to NY’s mask mandate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was all smiles for four men at Watertown’s Johnny D’s. Their weekly lunch together kicked off, and with it came a side of big news. Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most cases starting Wednesday. “It’s going...
Cortland County, NYcortlandstandard.net

Coronavirus briefs 5/17

Cortland County reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, the number of confirmed cases rising to 4,431. In all, 39 cases were reported in Cortland, Tompkins and Cayuga counties, bringing to 14,841 the number of people who have contracted coronavirus since the pandemic began in March 2020. No...
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
RestaurantsWNYT

Outdoor dining curfew lifted in NY state

The curfew for outdoor dining went away on Monday. There was a midnight curfew in place for people eating out at restaurants. Now if you eat outdoors, restaurants can stay open later. However, the midnight curfew for indoor dining remains in effect for the next two weeks.
Ithaca, NYNewswise

Cornell startup’s sustainable tech takes food farther

Newswise — ITHACA, N.Y. – Expensive refrigeration was cutting into Vipul Saran’s profits. As an undergrad in India, and the third generation in his family to work in agriculture, Saran had started a new venture: exporting potatoes from western Uttar Pradesh to the Middle East. But the high cost of...
New York City, NYGifts & Decorative Accessories

NY NOW Returning to Javits This Summer

NY NOW today confirmed that its in-person market running Aug. 8-11 will be the first major event to run at the reopened Javits Center this summer. The event will be operated in accordance with capacity and safety protocols established by the N.Y. State Department of Health. “The NY NOW team...
Ithaca, NYithaca.com

Three vaccine clinics announced for anyone ages 12+

On May 10, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded the emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age. The Health Department is announcing multiple vaccination clinics for individuals 12 years and older. Tompkins County Health Department, in partnership with...
EducationTimes-Herald

CA BOCES students show well in Skills USA

Several local students were honored as top competitors in their fields in the Skills USA NY State competition that was held virtually for all participants. The Skills USA events are competitive events showcasing the best career and technical education students in the nation. Contests begin locally and continue through the state and national levels. Key areas of competition include communication, construction, heavy equipment operation, welding, animal sciences, health sciences, hospitality and tourism, human services, information technology, leadership, manufacturing, and STEM.