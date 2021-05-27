Shooting investigation underway: IPD says bullets fired into second story apartment

The Ithaca Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the 100 block of Hudson Place around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, two people were inside an apartment when a vehicle pulled into the parking lot and shot several times into the second story unit.

The two occupants were home at the time, but uninjured.

Several bullet holes were located that penetrated into the apartment, according to police.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to call 607-272-3245.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)