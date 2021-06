Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon put out a press release detailing his plan to assist the state following the impact of COVID-19 using a variety of resources. "We have the opportunity to use these funds to help shape the Wyoming of the future and make our state an even more desirable place to live, work and visit. We have identified some critical areas where we should focus our efforts, and which will maximize the opportunity that we have before us. Since it is our great-grandchildren who will be paying for this government funding, it is that generation that deserves to benefit from it."