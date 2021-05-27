Cancel
Storm Lake, IA

Storm Lake names new fire chief

By Tom Cullen
Storm Lake Times
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Storm Lake has named a Chicagoland fire captain and 911 dispatcher as its next fire chief, according to documents from Tuesday’s civil service commission meeting. The commission named Glenn Schlesser, a former fire district chief in Northwest Indiana and full-time employee of Navy Pier fire squad in...

