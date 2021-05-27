Dating site creates new features to support Black Lives Matter movement, garnering 95 million media impressions
OkCupid prides itself on being a place that fosters connection and conversation, and wanted to do its part to support the Black Lives Matters movement. The online dating service offered new product features, including a profile badge and questions focused on racial justice and equality. To boost awareness for these features, it leveraged CRM, earned and owned media and social media.www.prdaily.com