Dating site creates new features to support Black Lives Matter movement, garnering 95 million media impressions

Twitter's fight against misinformation once saw it ban the most powerful person in the world. But, with hoaxes and mistruths a perpetual issue, it's expanding the labels it rolled out during the pandemic. You'll soon see three new types of warning labels below relevant tweets, all of which provide more context to help debunk hoaxes or bust jargon. The new alerts include "Get the latest," "Stay Informed" and "Misleading," complete with accompanying "find out more" links. If they're similar to the COVID-19 labels, they should lead to external sites or a curated Moment on Twitter with more information on the topic at hand. Once again, the in-development feature was spotted by the oracle of social media, Jane Manchun Wong — who recently uncovered the Twitter Blue subscription service.