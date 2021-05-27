Out of the Schoolhouse

Old 4-room schoolhouse in search of emerging artist work for local exhibition. The Cheshire Union, in conjunction with the Ontario County Arts Council, is planning a new exhibition, featuring emerging artist work. Submission is free and open to all Ontario and Monroe county high school juniors and seniors, undergraduates, graduates and anyone at the beginning of their art career. Folks can visit www.cheshireunion.com/oots to view more details and submit their artwork for jurying by June 12th, 2021. The Ontario County Arts Council will judge submissions and accepted work will be on display at The Cheshire Union from August 1st to the 29th. Opening reception is TBD.