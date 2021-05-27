10 years later: A void in Atlanta after loss of Thrashers
Chris Thorburn's phone rang just as an excavator was about to break ground on a backyard swimming pool at his Atlanta-area home. It was 10 years ago, May 31, 2011, and Kevin Cheveldayoff was on the other end of the phone call. The new general manager of the Winnipeg franchise welcomed Thorburn to his latest NHL team. The Atlanta Thrashers, the organization for which the forward had spent the previous four seasons and made a home and started a family, had been sold and would relocate north of the border. The sale and move had been imminent as the Thrashers concluded the 2010-11 season. Now it was official.