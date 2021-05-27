Sky Gold Corp Acquires the Imperial Project Located Contiguous to Amex Exploration’s Perron Project, Quebec, Expanding Precious and Base Metal Exploration Portfolio

09:38 AM EST - TRU Precious Metals Corp. : Announced the acquisition of a significant claims package contiguous with the Company's flagship Golden Rose Project in Central Newfoundland's Gold Belt. TRU has acquired, via indirect staking, 62.25 square kilometres (km2) of mineral claims contiguous with the existing Golden Rose Project, increasing the property size by almost 60% from 105 km2 to 167.25 km2 (Figure 1) along and adjacent to the Cape Ray - Valentine Lake Shear Zone. Joel Freudman, Co-Founder and CEO of TRU, commented: "Consistent with TRU's stated strategic objective to add or expand properties of merit along the Shear Zone, this acquisition adding to our district-scale Golden Rose Project is very exciting for us, and comes at only minimal staking costs. This consolidation provides better coverage of a 23 km section of a possible splay structure, or offshoot, adjacent to the main Shear Zone. Importantly, this 23 km long splay structure is very underexplored and is known to host gold mineralization, which automatically makes the Claims an early focus of TRU's field programs at Golden Rose." TRU Precious Metals Corp. shares V.TRU are trading unchanged at $0.35.