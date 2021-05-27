Cancel
Sky Gold Corp Acquires the Imperial Project Located Contiguous to Amex Exploration’s Perron Project, Quebec, Expanding Precious and Base Metal Exploration Portfolio

By Resource World
resourceworld.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSky Gold Corp. (TSX-V: SKYG) (US:SRKZF) (“Sky Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed two definitive agreements (collectively the “Agreement”) for two contiguous claim blocks (the “claims” or “Projects”) comprising the Imperial Property (“Imperial” or the “Property”) which shares 4.7 kilometers of it’s northern border with Amex Exploration’s (TSX-V: AMX) Perron Property in Quebec, where high-grade gold has been intersected in three zones along a 3.2 kilometre corridor. To the east, the claims adjoin Generic Gold Corp. (CSE: GGC) who are set to commence 7,500 metres of drilling in the coming weeks, targeting both orogenic gold and gold-rich volcanogenic massive sulfides (VMS) style mineralization. The two Projects, named La Reine and Le Roi, comprise a combined 228 claims covering approximately 6,575.84 hectares in the gold and VMS-prospective Abitibi Greenstone Belt region of Ontario and Quebec. Refer to maps in Figures 1 & 2.

resourceworld.com
