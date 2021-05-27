Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Community still feels impact of Floyd's murder, related events a year later

By Joe Ruff
catholicherald.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. — Lift each other up in the midst of trauma, poverty and injustice. That's the simple but profound advice from Michael Goar as he works through the anxiety and sorrow of clients and employees at the organization he leads, Catholic Charities of St. Paul and Minneapolis, during the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact one year ago of the death of George Floyd at the hands of former police office Derek Chauvin.

www.catholicherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Society
State
Minnesota State
Saint Paul, MN
Society
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Saint Paul, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Catholic Priest#Race#Homelessness#Community#Social Injustice#Racial Injustice#Youth Justice#Hispanic#Asian#Native American#The Twin Cities#Catholics#The Catholic Church#Gospel#St Peter Claver Church#America Media#Gloria Purvis Podcast#Mr Floyd#South Minneapolis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Homeless
Related
Minneapolis, MNmillcitytimes.com

Firefighters For Healing partners with Sherman Associates to Provide Housing for Burn Trauma Survivors & Injured Firefighters, May 19 Groundbreaking Announced

Via a recent news release from Hennepin Healthcare:. Firefighters For Healing and Sherman Associates Development host groundbreaking at The Moment, a one-of-a-kind project that mixes residential, commercial and nonprofit housing. On Wednesday, May 19, there will be an 11am groundbreaking ceremony for The Moment Apartments and Firefighters For Healing Transitional...
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Twin Cities Pride events are back in person this year

The annual festival includes a gala, a family fun day and a two-day gathering in Loring Park. After being held virtually last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Twin Cities Pride Festival this year will welcome participants in person at a number of events starting next month and extending into July.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Seven people shot over three days in Minneapolis

Diane Sandberg reports for KARE-TV: “Minneapolis police said seven people were shot, one fatally, over three days in the city. Six people were injured by gunfire across the city on Saturday and early Sunday, including a young girl. On Monday morning, the number increased to seven. Minneapolis Police Spokesman John Elder said that early Monday morning, a man was fatally shot and a woman struck by a car in the Ventura Village neighborhood. … Six other people were injured in shootings on Saturday evening through early Sunday. One of these victims was a young girl who was playing on a trampoline with other children when a red four-door Ford drove by and opened fire. Police have listed her condition as ‘very critical.’”
Minneapolis, MNPioneer Press

Dozens gather to pray for 9-year-old girl shot in the head

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dozens of people gathered outside a hospital in Robbinsdale Sunday to pray for a young girl who was shot in the head while playing with other children in a Minneapolis neighborhood. Police say 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith remains in critical condition at North Memorial Health Hospital. She was...
Entertainmenticareifyoulisten.com

ACF Artist Equity Summit: Twin Cities Arts Leaders

On May 20-21, 2021, join American Composers Forum (ACF) for our virtual Artist Equity Summit, where we are inviting Twin Cities arts leaders to discuss their longtime history of work in the community, share the lessons they have learned, reflect on the challenges they have encountered, and highlight the successes they have celebrated.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
KROC News

Prayer Vigil Held For Critically Wounded 9-Year-Old Girl

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dozens of people gathered outside a hospital in Robbinsdale Sunday to pray for a young girl who was shot in the head while playing with other children in a Minneapolis neighborhood. Police say 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith remains in critical condition at North Memorial Health Hospital. She was...
Brooklyn Center, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Brooklyn Center approves sweeping policing changes

MPR and the AP report: “City councilors in the Twin Cities suburb of Brooklyn Center on Saturday evening approved a resolution setting a path toward major public safety changes. The 4-1 vote to advance Mayor Mike Elliott’s proposal came at the end of a nearly three-hour meeting. And it came just over a month after the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in the city. The resolution would create new divisions of unarmed civilian employees to handle non-moving traffic violations and respond to mental health crises. It would also limit situations in which officers can make arrests.”
Saint Paul, MNstthomas.edu

Please Remember in Your Prayers Dennis Doyle

Dennis Doyle, a 2019 inductee into the Minnesota Real Estate Hall of Fame and a speaker at the 2008 undergraduate commencement ceremony, passed away on May 15 at the age of 68. Doyle founded numerous commercial real estate businesses, including Welsh Companies and Wildamere Capital Management. He also co-founded the...
Saint Paul, MNstthomas.edu

In the News – Trustee Appointed to Vatican Position

Pope Francis has appointed Sr. Mary Haddad, RSM, a member of the St. Thomas Board of Trustees, to membership in the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. This Vatican office focuses on health care, immigration, charitable works and climate change to promote the well-being and flourishing of the human family worldwide. Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson is prefect of the dicastery and has led since the creation of this new office in 2017.
Saint Paul, MNPioneer Press

Chroma Zone Festival will bring more murals to St. Paul — and painting starts this week

Though it’s been scaled back since its start two years ago, events don’t get much bigger than Chroma Zone. That’s because art doesn’t get much bigger than murals painted on the sides of buildings. And Chroma Zone is all about massive, expressive, colorful murals. Chroma Zone murals will start surfacing (or covering the surfaces) this week on buildings in St. Paul’s Creative Enterprise Zone. And it kicks off with an open street celebration May 22.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
KARE 11

Live: Mayor Frey, Chief Arradondo announce new public safety model for Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis mayor, police chief and city council leaders are announcing a new model for "community safety and accountability." According to his office, Mayor Jacob Frey will join Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, City Council members Linea Palmisano, Alondra Cano, Lisa Goodman, Kevin Reich and Jamal Osman, and other community leaders to announce the plan at a Monday afternoon news conference.
Minneapolis, MNDaily Times

Correction: Daunte Wright-Policing story

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — In a story May 15, 2021, about the city of Brooklyn Center considering changes in policing after the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright during a traffic stop, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Wright was wanted on a felony warrant. He was wanted on a warrant for a gross misdemeanor.
Brooklyn Center, MNPioneer Press

Officer charged in Daunte Wright death to stand trial Dec. 6

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota judge ruled Monday that the manslaughter case can proceed against a former suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright, and she set a trial date for December. Former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter, who is white, will stand trial Dec....
Minneapolis, MNtwincitieslive.com

Water Safety

As summer approaches it’s important to remember that while we love the water and spending time in it, it can be dangerous too, especially for children. Julie Philbrook, a Registered RN and Trauma Prevention Specialist from Hennepin Healthcare, joins us with more reminders. As part of their Hennepin Healthcare Here...
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

More COVID-19 relief coming for Minnesota’s renters

Housing officials in Minnesota say hundreds of millions of more federal dollars will help people who have not been able to pay rent through the pandemic. Minnesota received $375 million in housing assistance from the federal COVID-19 relief bill that Congress passed in December. An additional $229 million for emergency rental assistance comes to Minnesota from the American Rescue Plan passed last month. Eligible households may use the funds to pay up to 18 months of rent, utilities and other housing expenses incurred since March 13, 2020.