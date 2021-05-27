St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy hosting lawn sale June 19th

St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy (SPCAA)’s Senior Choir will be holding a Lawn Sale on Saturday, June 19, from 9 am to 3 pm. All proceeds benefit the Senior Choir Tour to the UK in 2022. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the choir was unable to hold the sale last year, resulting in the group being behind in fundraising this year.

The UK trip occurs approximately every four years and includes stops in both England and Scotland. Under the guidance of Community Choir Instructor, Wendra Trowbridge, the choir has the unique opportunity to sing everywhere from small cobblestone churches in the countryside to cathedrals.

The Choir has been holding an annual Lawn Sale for almost two decades and is the largest fundraiser held annually. Organizers have extended the hours for this year’s sale because of an increase in donations, more than ever before. The project takes about a month to prepare for. Choristers and their families put in many hours of work to launch this one day sale. The goal of the sale is $4,000.

“We receive very generous donations from people throughout the community and folks look forward to this sale every year. You can always find a great bargain and a couple of treasures at this sale.” – Wendra Trowbridge.

Organizers are still accepting donations (avoid the hassle of putting on your own sale by getting rid of your items and supporting a good cause). Smaller, indoor items as well as larger, outdoor and furniture items can be dropped off at the church. Call the main office at 315-789-4910 to make arrangements for delivery. Pick up and delivery of items can be arranged by contacting Wendy Trowbridge at 315-719-2917.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)