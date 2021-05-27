Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy hosting lawn sale June 19th

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=140nfI_0aDMjRta00

St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy (SPCAA)’s Senior Choir will be holding a Lawn Sale on Saturday, June 19, from 9 am to 3 pm. All proceeds benefit the Senior Choir Tour to the UK in 2022. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the choir was unable to hold the sale last year, resulting in the group being behind in fundraising this year.

The UK trip occurs approximately every four years and includes stops in both England and Scotland. Under the guidance of Community Choir Instructor, Wendra Trowbridge, the choir has the unique opportunity to sing everywhere from small cobblestone churches in the countryside to cathedrals.

The Choir has been holding an annual Lawn Sale for almost two decades and is the largest fundraiser held annually. Organizers have extended the hours for this year’s sale because of an increase in donations, more than ever before. The project takes about a month to prepare for. Choristers and their families put in many hours of work to launch this one day sale. The goal of the sale is $4,000.

“We receive very generous donations from people throughout the community and folks look forward to this sale every year. You can always find a great bargain and a couple of treasures at this sale.” – Wendra Trowbridge.

Organizers are still accepting donations (avoid the hassle of putting on your own sale by getting rid of your items and supporting a good cause). Smaller, indoor items as well as larger, outdoor and furniture items can be dropped off at the church. Call the main office at 315-789-4910 to make arrangements for delivery. Pick up and delivery of items can be arranged by contacting Wendy Trowbridge at 315-719-2917.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Devices#Fundraising#Academy Awards#Spcaa#The Senior Choir Tour#Choir#Lawn Sale#Organizers#Treasures#Choristers#Cathedrals#Arrangements#Uk#England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Society
Country
Scotland
Related
Militarymessengerpaper.com

Peters Creek Historical Society Hosts Veterans Breakfast Club June 27

Peters Creek Historical Society will welcome Mr. Todd Depastino of Mt. Lebanon, as guest speaker of the Veterans Breakfast Club to its June 27 meeting. His topic will be on the women of World War II. Peters Creek Historical Society Hosts Veterans Breakfast Club June 27. The mission of the...
Olean, NYTimes-Herald

Student art exhibit, sale June 7 at Tri-County Arts Council

OLEAN —The Tri-County Arts Council will be hosting a unique art exhibition and sale to benefit Literacy of Love. Affectionately called “House for a Home,” Olean teacher Cari Matejka and Tara Dedrick, a recently retired teacher and ceramics instructor at the Arts Council, organized a project with 30 Olean Intermediate Middle School students to create over 60 ceramic ornaments in the shape of houses to help destitute children and orphans in Uganda find hope and a future. The sale will be held at the Arts Council main office, 110 W. State St., on Monday.
Easton, MDstardem.com

Academy Art Museum hosts studio, art book sale

EASTON — The Academy Art Museum will host its Studio and Art Book Sale on Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sale will occur outdoors on the museum grounds and in the Academy Art’s newly renovated spaces. “This Studio and Art Book Sale provides an excellent...
Spencertown, NYhudsonvalley360.com

St. Peter’s @250 Art Show invitation

SPENCERTOWN — St. Peter’s Presbyterian Church in Spencertown is celebrating its 250 years on the Green throughout 2021. As part of this occasion, the Church and the Friends of Historic St. Peter’s Church (a non-sectarian, not-for-profit organization founded to oversee the restoration and maintenance of the Church) are planning an art exhibit.
Port Townsend, WAPort Townsend Leader

Elevated Ice Cream to host Quimper Arts exhibit in June

Members of Quimper Arts will exhibit their work at Elevated Ice Cream through the month of June. The community can expect to see a variety of artwork from a dozen local artists, all as colorful and as tasty as the parlor’s assortment of frozen treats. Quimper Arts is a group...
Visual ArtCapital Journal

Community Art

Here's a couple reader-submitted photos by Aaron Venner and Kerry Bowers for the Capital Journal's Community Art. Send us your photos -- they can cover any subject -- and if they're eye-catching, you might get published too. On Aug. 21, the Capital Journal will recap the submissions throughout summer and...
Clearwater, IDclearwatertribune.com

Clearwater Community Yard Sale, June 12

The Clearwater Community Yard Sale will be held Saturday, June 12. The Grange Hall in Clearwater will be available for table sales, $10 per table, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call Carole at 208-926- 7465 to reserve a table. A map of the sales in the area will be...
Kersey, PACourier-Express

St. Boniface Parish hosts annual Community Block Party

KERSEY — The St. Boniface Parish Social Committee held its annual Community Block Party Saturday, offering a craft and creations vendor show, music, games for all ages, basket and gift raffles, food trucks and more. This year’s slogan was “All are welcome.”. Mike Zaffuto’s “Rock and Roll Pet Store” offered...
Stoughton, WIunifiednewsgroup.com

Spry Whimsy Fiber Arts hosts global knit event June 12

The Worldwide Knit in Public Day will bring the knitting community out in masses throughout the world, particularly throughout Stoughton and its sister-country Norway. Events and competitions will take place starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 12 in Rotary Park, 324 S 6th St., with a packet pick-up. Mayor Tim...
Saint Louis Park, MNhometownsource.com

Seeds Feeds to host community dinners in St. Louis Park

Seeds Feeds will host free community dinners 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Aquila Elementary School, 8500 W. 31st St. in St. Louis Park. The dinners are weather-dependent. Urban farm tours begin at 5:30 p.m. with the dinners and food security forums beginning at 6:30 p.m. Participants may bring a potluck dish...
Saint Francis, MNhometownsource.com

St. Francis Chamber Community Day is June 12

The St. Francis Area Chamber of Commerce will host a single-day event this weekend in lieu of the usual city festival. Although the chamber made the decision back in April to cancel Pioneer Days amid uncertainty about COVID-19 restrictions, St. Francis Chamber Community Day will offer a chance for the community to gather and have fun.
Easton, MDtalbotspy.org

Academy Art Museum Hosts Juneteenth Celebration June 20

The Academy Art Museum (AAM) in Easton, Maryland, will present its annual Juneteenth Celebration on Sunday, June 20, from 12 to 4 p.m. on the Museum grounds. This festive, free celebration of African American culture, art, and history promises fun for all ages. A full range of family activities, entertainment, food vendors, and free tours of artwork by African American artist Norma Morgan in the Museum’s exhibition, “Norma Morgan: Enchanted World” will be offered. The exhibition “Miró in New York, 1947: Miró, Hayter and Atelier 17” also on display, will be free to view.
Newburgh, INwarricknews.com

United Fidelity Banks hosts 19th annual Community Day

United Fidelity Bank in Newburgh hosted its 19th annual Community Day. The 2021 event was supposed to mark the 20th year, but due to COVID-19, the event was canceled in 2020. Angie Peters, marketing director at the Newburgh branch, said they are still counting the total number of people who attended the event as of June 7. Peters said the bank gave away over 500 hotdogs.