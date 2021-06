Here’s your daily round-up of transfer gossip from World Soccer. Barcelona eyeing up Chelsea’s Jorginho in potential swap deal. According to the Daily Star, Barcelona are willing to offer up Miralem Pjanic in a swap deal with Chelsea for Jorginho. Pjanic only signed for the Catalan club last summer, with Barca spending £52 million to acquire his services, while offloading Arthur to Juventus in the opposite direction for £62 million. Despite a disappointing season for the Bosnian, Spanish outlet Sport say Chelsea are monitoring his situation and have enquired about his availability this summer.