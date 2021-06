The other day, I received an email from a LinkedIn editor. I thought it was weird. At first, I thought it was someone asking me to write something. As I started to read the email, the editor asked me to give my input on a discussion on LinkedIn that he started. The discussion was on should the United States create a digital currency. China is currently testing its own digital currency. The Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. is still thinking about the best way to do this.