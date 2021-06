SEGA unveiled new details today for the Legendary DLC Pack that will be released for Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown. The back is basically an all-in-one closet of customization items, costumes, classic character models, and other content designed to celebrate the legacy of the game. Included in the pack is the complete set of character customization items (around 2000 types), alternate costumes for all 19 playable characters, the original Virtua Fighter retro character models (38 total, 2 for each playable character), the original Virtua Fighter retro stage and battle UI, a collection of nearly 180 new and classic songs/background tracks for every stage in the game, and finally you have and additional 36 Spectator stamps. You can check them all out in the trailer below as the pack will be released with the game on June 1st.