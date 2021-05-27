Cancel
Mosfets hit 550μΩ for 40V automotive and industrial

By Steve Bush
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNexperia has introduced a pair of 0.55mΩ Rds(on) 40V power mosfets in an 8 x 8mm packaging. BUK7S0R5-40H is for automotive use (AEC-Q101-qualified) Both are 500A 375W transistors operating across -55 to +175°C in 1.7mm tall high-reliability LFPAK88 (SOT1235) packages, which use a copper clip to improve heat flow. The...

www.electronicsweekly.com
