This post was written by Susan Murry, DNP, CNP, PPG – Family Medicine. Diabetes mellitus, commonly known as diabetes, is a disease diagnosed by testing the level of sugar, or glucose, in the blood. A person who has fasted or not eaten or drank anything other than water for four hours and whose blood sugar is over 100 should have a hemoglobin A1c blood test done. This test provides a three-month average of blood sugars. Typically, a result of less than 5.7% is normal. Results ranging from 5.7% to 6.4% can indicate prediabetes, and anything over 6.4% may indicate that someone has diabetes.