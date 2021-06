Happy Jack is more than just a pop-up, gallery or boutique—Happy Jack is a community, created by the late Jack Nathan as a safe haven for kids who struggle with mental illness, as he did. Painting and design helped ease Jack’s anxiety, and the new Happy Jack pop-up in the Seaport features some of his work. As Jack himself said, “this brand serves as a nod to everyone who feels trapped in their mind. And a reminder to do precisely what is important to you.”