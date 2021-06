A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.92.