The Census Bureau is now rolling out their population estimates from the 2020 counts. We have state and now local municipal counts. These figures are used to determine the number of House seats each state receives, and to draw congressional district lines within states. The census is also used for drawing senate and house seats within states, at least for those 49 states that have a bicameral legislature. This is the 41st time the United States has conducted a census; the first was conducted in the summer of 1790, as required by the Constitution two years earlier.