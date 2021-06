(Parker City, IN)--A Randolph County school system was the target of a lawsuit filed by the ACLU Tuesday. According to a release from that organization, a student at Monroe Central made a video that was shared on TikTok. In that video, the student calls out other students who used language that she didn’t like or considered offensive. The ACLU claims that the student was suspended for creating and then sharing the video. There has been no comment so far from Monroe Central.