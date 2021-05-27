Piedmont, Rush Strong, and JMS getting new principals

Palestine Independent School District named Toscha Reeves as its new principal of A. M. Story Intermediate. “Palestine ISD is excited to have Mrs. Reeves expand her leadership role within the district,” said Superintendent Jason Marshall. “She brought with her to the district a strong skill set for engaging students and providing varied instructional opportunities for diverse learners. Her experience and background enable her to navigate the ever changing challenges of public education.” Reeves has served the district as associate principal of Palestine High School for the past two years. Reeves came to Palestine ISD with 25 years of experience at Irving ISD. She began her career as a teacher and moved to the role of middle school librarian and administrator. She brings three years of experience as a principal of a kindergarten through fifth grade campus and five years of experience as a principal on a sixth through eighth grade campus. Reeves and her husband, Doug, have two children, Brandi and Zachary who are married and recent college graduates. With a passion to engage students and foster critical thinking, it is one of Reeves’ goals to create a community of problem solvers at A. M. Story. She also realizes the need to prepare students early for their futures by beginning college and career conversations with students and parents. Reeves appreciates all that has been done to make A.M. Story the campus it is and looks forward to what can be accomplished in the coming years.