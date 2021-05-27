Cancel
Education

Piedmont, Rush Strong, and JMS getting new principals

By From Staff Reports
Standard Banner
 5 days ago

Three local schools will have new principals when classes begin late this summer, Director of Schools Dr. Shane Johnston announced Monday. Ben Willings has been named principal at Rush Strong. Melanie Simpson will be the principal at Jefferson Middle, and Julie Allen will be Piedmont School’s new leader.

