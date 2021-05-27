'Got any Puddle Of Mudd?' Why 00s rock clubs ruled

If you were an alternative kid growing up in the UK in the 90s or 00s, it’s likely you had a dingy local metal club that was your sanctuary. From Bradford to Brighton, these clubs lurked in towns and on high streets across the country, and while each one had its own individual quirks, the pungent smells, banging tunes and strong sense of community were universal. Nothing could beat the sheer exhilaration of donning a pair of parachute jeans for a sweaty mosh on a sticky dancefloor to the likes of Last Resort and Killing In The Name, while downing whatever brightly-coloured shot was on offer that night – though of course, all the drinks were dirt cheap.