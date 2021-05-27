Cancel
Myanmar cardinal calls for peace after church bombing

By Junno Arocho Esteves
catholicherald.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME -- Cardinal Charles Bo of Yangon, Myanmar, pleaded for an end to violence after a deadly mortar attack in his country claimed the lives of four people sheltering in a church. In a statement posted on his Twitter account, Cardinal Bo, who also serves as president of the Myanmar...

www.catholicherald.com
Related
