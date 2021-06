The European Karate Championships concluded in Poreč, Croatia Sunday with Turkey dominating on both the men's and women's sides. The Turks led the standings with six golds and nine overall medals. Germany was a distant second with two golds and five total medals. But despite taking two of the five men's kumite categories behind 84 kg winner Uğur Aktaş and 60 kg champion Eray Şamdan, Turkey couldn't medal in the men's team kumite competition, which was won by host country Croatia.