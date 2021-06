Sealed proposals are now being accepted in the office of the Franklin County Judge for professional auditing services. For a copy of the Request for Proposal, call the County Auditor’s Office at (903) 537-8333 or email request to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Proposal opening will be in the Franklin County Courtroom at 200 N Kaufman, Mount Vernon, Texas, at 9:00 AM on Monday, June 14, 2021. Proposals will be accepted until the time of opening.