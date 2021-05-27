Brewers “looking for the right mix,” Stearns tells WTMJ

David Stearns wants you to get loud. He’s got first hand experience of seeing how a full house can carry a team to victory in a do or die Game 6. “What I will say to all the people going to the game tonight is that the crowd matters,” Stearns told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “I remember distinctly in our Game 6 [against the Dodgers in the 2018 NLCS], it’s the loudest stadium I’ve ever been in and that matters. It matters to the guys on our side, and the guys on the other side definitely feel it as well.”