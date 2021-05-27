Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brewers “looking for the right mix,” Stearns tells WTMJ

By Bryan Dee
wtmj.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo trades and a flurry of roster moves in a single week have reshaped the 2021 Milwaukee Brewers. President of Baseball Operations David Stearns is a busy man lately. “We have had some transactional movement over the last week to 10 days,” Stearns told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “We’re looking for the right mix. When you get to late May and early June, you’re getting to the time of the season where you feel like you’ve got a pretty good read on your club, and it’s appropriate to start moving pieces around when it’s warranted.”

wtmj.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Stearns
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Operations#Padres
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBwtmj.com

Shaw injury “of some magnitude,” Stearns tells WTMJ

Travis Shaw is going to miss some time. The Brewers’ third baseman dislocated his should in the 2nd inning of Wednesday’s 7 to 3 loss to the Reds. President of Baseball Operations David Stearns provides some insight into the severity of the injury. “It’s a scary moment whenever you see...
Baseballwtmj.com

“Crowd matters” in Bucks’ Game 6, Stearns tells WTMJ

David Stearns wants you to get loud. He’s got first hand experience of seeing how a full house can carry a team to victory in a do or die Game 6. “What I will say to all the people going to the game tonight is that the crowd matters,” Stearns told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “I remember distinctly in our Game 6 [against the Dodgers in the 2018 NLCS], it’s the loudest stadium I’ve ever been in and that matters. It matters to the guys on our side, and the guys on the other side definitely feel it as well.”
MLBwtmj.com

Stearns leaves door open for potential Braun return

Daniel Vogelbach: injured. Keston Hiura: struggling. The Brewers don’t have a great answer at first base right now. Why not pick up the phone and call old friend Ryan Braun?. President of Baseball Operations David Stearns is leaving the door open for a potential return. “Ryan is enjoying his current...
MLBrock947.com

Brewers Bounce Back For Win, Lose Vogelbach

PHOENIX, AZ (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Brewers used another outstanding outing from Freddy Peralta and beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 on Tuesday night at Chase Field. Peralta went six innings giving up just one hit and striking out 10. Brad Boxberger, Miguel Sanchez and Hunter Strickland pitched three scoreless inning in relief.
MLBwcn247.com

Brewers face Pirates, look to build on Woodruff's strong showing

Pittsburgh Pirates (23-39, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (36-27, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Chad Kuhl (0-3, 5.61 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Brewers: Corbin Burnes (3-4, 1.97 ERA, .71 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -290, Pirates +241; over/under is 7 1/2...
MLBJournal-News

McCoy: Rookie right-hander shines as Reds top Brewers

Vladimir Gutierrez pitches seven strong innings to lead Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Reds, purely by accident, have found themselves not a diamond in the rough, but a polished gem. Only because Jeff Hoffman was injured and placed on the injured list was Vladmir Gutierrez called up from Class AAA Louisville. And...
MLBbettingpros.com

Brewers look to send the Pirates to a fifth straight loss in tonight’s series opener

The Pittsburgh Pirates enter tonight’s series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers having lost four consecutive games. The Brewers are -278 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Most days, -278 moneyline odds would make a team the biggest favorite on the board, but that honor goes to the Dodgers at -345 today. Milwaukee is 11-2 in their last 13 games, and have ace Brandon Woodruff (4-2, 1.42 ERA) toeing the rubber tonight. Woodruff has pitched to a 1.13 ERA over his last 11 starts, while accumulating 87 strikeouts in 72 innings. He is opposed by Pittsburgh’s Chase De Jong (0-0, 5.40 ERA), who is making his third start for the team in place of the injured Trevor Cahill.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

1 trade Cubs could make right now to shake off the Brewers

If the Chicago Cubs want to come out on top of the NL Central battle with the Milwaukee Brewers, they need to go out and trade for outfielder Starling Marte. The NL Central standings couldn’t be closer right now, as both the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers are neck and neck in the race. As of this writing, Milwaukee holds a 0.5 game lead on Chicago, with the Cubs ready to jump ahead.
MLBMLB

'Things will fall right': Braves look past loss

Despite a solid start from Max Fried, he remains winless against the Marlins in his career as the Braves fell, 4-2, at loanDepot park in Miami and dropped their fourth straight since reaching .500 on Tuesday. “In a game like that ... you know you can't go out and just...
MLBbettingpros.com

Brewers and Reds each look to continue winning streaks in their series opener

The Milwaukee Brewers have won four consecutive games, while the Cincinnati Reds have won three straight. One team’s winning streak will come to and end in tonight’s series opener. Betting Impact:. The Brewers are -140 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Not only has Milwaukee won four straight games, but...
MLBMorning Times

Slumping Pirates look to break 6-game slide against Brewers

Pittsburgh Pirates (23-40, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (37-27, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Wil Crowe (0-4, 7.26 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Brewers: Adrian Houser (4-5, 3.66 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -205, Pirates +174; over/under is 9 runs.
MLBTalking Chop

Braves look to get right behind Max Fried

The Braves have had three straight frustrating losses, as they have now lost three consecutive games immediately after reaching the .500 mark for the fifth time this season, which is pretty incredible for a team hovering around .500 overall, even if it’s slightly below .500. Over half of Atlanta’s losses this season have come during losing streaks that have immediately followed the team being at the .500 mark, which is just very strange statistically.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Reds P Luis Castillo faces Brewers, looks to avoid first-inning woes

Two National League Central rivals continue their three-game series Tuesday night as the Cincinnati Reds look to build on their momentum against another hot team, the host Milwaukee Brewers. The Reds opened their nine-game, three-city road trip with a 10-2 win Monday night over the Brewers, who had their seven-game...
MLBchatsports.com

Brewers: Daniel Vogelbach Looking To Capitalize On Playing Time

PEORIA, ARIZONA - MARCH 03: Daniel Vogelbach #20 of the Milwaukee Brewers bats against the San Diego Padres during the third inning of the MLB spring training game on March 03, 2021 in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Entering the 2021 season the first base position for the...
MLBbettingpros.com

Royals look to get right against the Tigers

The Kansas City Royals enter their series opener with the Detroit Tigers having lost three consecutive games and eight of their last nine. They look to get right against Detroit, against whom they have won 13 of their last 18 home games. Betting Impact:. The Royals are -143 moneyline favorites,...
NBAwtmj.com

WTMJ to broadcast Bucks, 94.5 ESPN to carry Brewers Tuesday

MILWAUKEE — With both the Bucks and Brewers in action Tuesday night, WTMJ and its sister station 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee will be the place to hear the action. WTMJ will carry Game 5 between the Bucks and Nets. Network coverage begins at 7 p.m. It’s a 7:30 p.m. tip-off. Meanwhile,...
MLBbettingpros.com

Brewers look to start new home winning streak after last night’s loss to the Reds

The Cincinnati Reds won yesterday’s series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers 10-2, which snapped Milwauukee’s seven-game home winning streak. The Reds are -110 moneyline road favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Cincinnati has been a road favorite just 11 times in their 32 road games, and are 6-5 in that spot. Meanwhile, the Brewers are a profitable 5-4 as home underdogs. The Reds are favored despite starting pitcher Luis Castillo’s 2-9 record and 6.47 ERA, which includes two losses in his last two starts against the Brewers. Milwaukee counters with Brett Anderson (2-4, 4.99 ERA), who is 4-3 with a 4.76 ERA in nine career starts against the Reds. The over is 4-0 in Castillo’s last four starts against divisional opponents, and is also 3-0-1 in Cincinnati’s last four games against lefties.
MLBbettingpros.com

Rockies look to rough up a Brewers ace for a second straight night

The Colorado Rockies tagged Milwaukee Brewers ace Brandon Woodruff for five runs in five innings in a 7-3 win last night, and look to rough up another ace in Corbin Burnes tonight. Betting Impact:. Oddsmakers do not like Colorado's chances against Burnes, as the Brewers are -200 moneyline road favorites,...