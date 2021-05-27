Exclusive Full Album Premiere: Alastor’s Onwards and Downwards

Joining RidingEasy Records in 2018, Swedish occultist doomsters Alastor turned some heads with their Slave to the Grave album. As the title indicates, it dealt mainly with the theme of death. They now return with the follow up and their second album for the said label. For Onwards and Downwards they turn their attention to tackling the struggles of the mind, as guitarist Hampus Sandell explains “You can look at the whole record as one person’s gradual slip into insanity. An ongoing nightmare without end. It also sums up the state of the world around us as this year has clearly shown.”