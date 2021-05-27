Exclusive Full Album Premiere: Alastor’s Onwards and Downwards
Onwards and Downwards isn’t just a description of life on Earth during 2020 and 2021: it’s also the title of the absolutely KILLER sophomore album by Swedish occultists Alastor. Chock full of psychedelic, dark, fuzzed-out melodic doom stompers, Onwards and Downwards is the kind of record that is jut begging to be blasted during your next hotbox sesh. If you’re into bands like Pallbearer and Windhand, you’re gonna eat this shit up with a spoon and beg for more.www.metalsucks.net