Taproot, the most significant improvement to Bitcoin's protocol in years, now has enough mining support to lock in activation. According to the parameters set forward by "Speedy Trial," if at least 90% of the blocks mined in any of the designated 2-week difficulty periods "signal" their support for the upgrade, then the activation process can begin. To be more precise: 1,815 out of 2,016 blocks mined within a period have to include a little piece of encoded information that indicates that the miner who mined that block is in favor of the upgrade.