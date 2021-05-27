Cancel
Wayne County, IN

COMMISSIONERS TO EXTEND SYRINGE EXCHANGE PROGRAM

By Jeff Lane
 13 days ago

(Richmond, IN)--Wayne County’s syringe exchange program is being extended for two more years. Technically, that won’t occur until a resolution is drafted. But the extension is a foregone conclusion after Wayne County Commissioners on Wednesday voted unanimously in favor of drafting that resolution. Several people spoke in favor of the extension, including Jennifer Smith with Meridian Health. "Not only do we give out needles, but we also encourage treatment," Smith said. Since the program’s implementation five years ago, Wayne County has dropped from fourth in Indiana for hepatitis-C to sixth.

